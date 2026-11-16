Politics

Top leader concludes Cambodia trip for 20th Francophonie Summit

During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).

At the farewell ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
At the farewell ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese high-level delegation departed Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 noon, concluding their activities at the 20th Francophonie Summit, held from November 14 to 16.

During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).

On the occasion, the leader met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni; President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. He also held a series of important meetings and exchanges with leaders of countries and international organisations.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-ket-thuc-tot-dep-chuyen-tham-du-hoi-nghi-cap-cao-phap-ngu-lan-thu-20-9157176.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 noon (Photo: VNA)

These engagements helped consolidate political trust and further strengthen and deepen Vietnam's friendly relations with countries and international organisations. They also helped reinforce neighbourly ties and expand cooperation with traditional friends in Europe and Africa, opening up new opportunities for collaboration and providing fresh impetus for strategic cooperation, particularly in emerging areas such as the digital economy, technology, innovation, agriculture and energy.

The activities also reaffirmed Vietnam's international role and showcased the image of a proactive, active and innovative Vietnam, always ready to serve as a bridge and make responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and shared prosperity in the region and the world.

At the 20th Francophonie Summit, General Secretary and President Lam delivered an important address at the roundtable plenary, highlighting the role of the Francophone Community in promoting dialogue and solidarity, building trust, preventing conflicts and laying the foundations for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

In his opening remarks at FrancoTech, he stressed the need to make cooperation in science, technology and the digital economy a new driver of development across the Francophone community, as science, technology and innovation are profoundly reshaping the global economy. The community should seize new opportunities to strengthen connectivity, expand markets and make more effective use of its economic cooperation potential. It should also move beyond sharing a common language towards sharing a new space and momentum for development, with science, technology and innovation playing a key role.

Within the framework of the 20th Francophonie Summit, a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State visited the Vietnamese cultural exhibition space at the Francophone Village, underscoring the role of culture in promoting exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, the Francophone community and international friends./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #President To Lam #20th Francophonie Summit #International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and other delegates attend the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader attends opening session of 20th Francophonie Summit

General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance at the summit reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the Francophone community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and proactive, active international integration in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

See more

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights significance of NA President’s participation in AIPA-47

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said it is the first time NA President Man has led a high-ranking delegation to an AIPA General Assembly in the 16th legislature term. It is a concrete step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and the 16th NA’s external agenda.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets French President in Phnom Penh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo on November 15, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cooperation with OIF, Bulgaria, Benin

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Bulgaria and Benin on November 15 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

An overview of the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes three key directions for ASEAN-AIPA cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Morocco seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri discussed ways to expand cooperation in promising areas, including agriculture, processing industries, energy, mining, banking and finance, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Lao leaders meet in Phnom Penh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently place their trust in and strongly support Laos’ cause of national construction and development, considering Laos’ achievements as shared accomplishments of both countries.