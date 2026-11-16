Top leader concludes Cambodia trip for 20th Francophonie Summit

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese high-level delegation departed Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 noon, concluding their activities at the 20th Francophonie Summit, held from November 14 to 16.



During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).



On the occasion, the leader met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni; President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen; and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. He also held a series of important meetings and exchanges with leaders of countries and international organisations.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 noon (Photo: VNA)

These engagements helped consolidate political trust and further strengthen and deepen Vietnam's friendly relations with countries and international organisations. They also helped reinforce neighbourly ties and expand cooperation with traditional friends in Europe and Africa, opening up new opportunities for collaboration and providing fresh impetus for strategic cooperation, particularly in emerging areas such as the digital economy, technology, innovation, agriculture and energy.



The activities also reaffirmed Vietnam's international role and showcased the image of a proactive, active and innovative Vietnam, always ready to serve as a bridge and make responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and shared prosperity in the region and the world.



At the 20th Francophonie Summit, General Secretary and President Lam delivered an important address at the roundtable plenary, highlighting the role of the Francophone Community in promoting dialogue and solidarity, building trust, preventing conflicts and laying the foundations for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.



In his opening remarks at FrancoTech, he stressed the need to make cooperation in science, technology and the digital economy a new driver of development across the Francophone community, as science, technology and innovation are profoundly reshaping the global economy. The community should seize new opportunities to strengthen connectivity, expand markets and make more effective use of its economic cooperation potential. It should also move beyond sharing a common language towards sharing a new space and momentum for development, with science, technology and innovation playing a key role.



Within the framework of the 20th Francophonie Summit, a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State visited the Vietnamese cultural exhibition space at the Francophone Village, underscoring the role of culture in promoting exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, the Francophone community and international friends./.