Politics

PM welcomes progress in ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Vietnam backs adoption of the Joint Statement marking five years of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides should work harder to turn commitments into concrete results and build resilience and create new growth drivers.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) attends the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) attends the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed important, substantive progress in the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

PM Hung affirmed Vietnam backs adoption of the Joint Statement marking five years of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He urged both sides to work harder to turn commitments into concrete results and build resilience and create new growth drivers. He laid out three strategic priorities.

The first is shoring up a peaceful, secure and stable environment grounded in international law. He called for joint work on proactive prevention, early warning, crisis management and conflict prevention. On the East Sea, he welcomed Australia’s support for ASEAN’s principled stance and urged continued coordination on security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and the peaceful settlement of disputes under international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

The second is improving economic connectivity, bolstering resilience and generating new growth. The PM suggested both sides should make effective use of the upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and strengthen regional supply chains, especially in critical minerals, semiconductors and food. Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation should become new drivers, with coordination on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, technology sharing, green infrastructure, renewable energy and the ASEAN Power Grid.

The third is keeping people at the centre of all activities. He urged stronger education and sub-regional cooperation to narrow the development gap and ensure all people enjoy the gains.

Marking the partnership’s fifth anniversary this year, leaders said ASEAN-Australia ties continue to post important, substantive progress across the board. Two-way trade hit 97.28 billion USD in 2025, while Australian FDI into ASEAN hit 1.6 billion USD. Australia has rolled out practical initiatives for ASEAN Community building, trade facilitation, digital transformation, skilled labour training and sub-regional cooperation, and contributes to ASEAN-led frameworks while committing to ASEAN centrality.

The summit affirmed that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the ASEAN-Australia Leaders’ Vision Statement “Partners for Peace and Prosperity” (2024) and the Melbourne Declaration “A Partnership for the Future” (2024) remain key groundwork for principles and direction. Leaders agreed to keep following the ASEAN-Australia Action Plan 2025-2029 and agreed programmes and initiatives.

Priorities include non-traditional security challenges, especially transnational crime and online scams, cybersecurity and maritime security, and deeper economic integration through the upgraded AANZFTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Both sides also agreed to boost energy and food security, build regional resilience against supply chain shocks and expand cooperation in the digital economy, energy transition, critical minerals, science and technology and AI.

Closing the event, ASEAN and Australian leaders adopted the Joint Statement marking five years of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

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