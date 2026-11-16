Politics

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast pays tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Chilean President Kast’s official visit is expected to usher in a new phase of more substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, and further deepen Vietnam’s relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and the high-ranking Chilean delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)
Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and the high-ranking Chilean delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, his spouse Maria Pia Adriasola de Kast and a high-ranking Chilean delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi on November 16 afternoon, as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Joining the Chilean delegation was Vu Hai Quan, Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam.

Earlier the same afternoon, at the National Assembly House, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for President Kast and his spouse.

Earlier in the morning, President Kast, his spouse and the high-ranking Chilean delegation attended the Vietnam-Chile Business Forum.

Vietnam and Chile are both members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Building on their traditional friendship, political trust and the determination of their leaders to strengthen bilateral ties, President Kast’s official visit is expected to usher in a new phase of more substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, and further deepen Vietnam’s relations with Latin America and the Caribbean./.

VNA
#President Ho Chi Minh #Chilean President #Jose Antonio Kast Chile Vietnam
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