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No Vietnamese citizens identified among 11 killed in Phuket fire

The blaze broke out around 3:15 on Phang Muang Sai Kor road in Patong ward, starting at the front and inside a commercial building whose lower floors housed a motorcycle rental shop and whose upper floors were lodging rooms.

The blaze in Phuket, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua)
The blaze in Phuket, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua)

Bangkok (VNA) – No information has yet emerged identifying Vietnamese citizens among the victims of an early November 16 fire in Phuket’s Patong tourist area in southern Thailand that killed 11 and injured more than 30 others.

The blaze broke out around 3:15 on Phang Muang Sai Kor road in Patong ward, starting at the front and inside a commercial building whose lower floors housed a motorcycle rental shop and whose upper floors were lodging rooms. With motorcycles, fuel, rubber tires and other flammable material inside, flames and thick smoke spread fast and reached adjacent structures. Three buildings with about five commercial units were affected.

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Affected houses following the incident (Photo: Xinhua)

Firefighters, police and local rescue teams rushed vehicles to the scene and moved to extinguish the fire and evacuate those trapped. The fire was largely contained by about 5:15. Crews kept searching inside the buildings for victims and checking safety as electrical short circuits and sparks persisted in the area.

Phuket Governor Chotin Rin Kerdsom, provincial police officials and representatives of relevant agencies went to the scene to direct rescue operations and damage response. Local authorities ordered forces to move quickly to support victims, care for the injured and coordinate damage verification.

Police and forensic examiners are still investigating the incident’s cause./.

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