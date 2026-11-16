Vietnam–Chile ties have matured to enter new stage of development: leaders

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam–Chile relations have matured to enter a new stage of development marked by higher political trust, deeper and more substantive cooperation, and closer alignment of interests, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast Rist during talks in Hanoi on November 16 afternoon.



The Chilean President and his spouse are leading a high-ranking delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from November 15 to 17 at the invitation of General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse.



Warmly welcoming President Kast, General Secretary and President Lam describing the visit as a historic milestone coinciding with the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971–2026). He noted that the trip creates fresh momentum to elevate bilateral ties to a new height that is deeper, broader, and more substantive.



Briefing his guest on Vietnam’s recent socio-economic performance, foreign affairs, and future development orientations, the host affirmed that Vietnam always regards Chile as a partner of leading importance in Latin America.



Chile was the first South American nation to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam, he noted, expressing gratitude for the valuable support from the Chilean people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in its current cause of national construction and defence.



For his part, President Kast congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable achievements, particularly its impressive economic growth.



Chile considers Vietnam a top-priority partner in the Asia-Pacific region and wishes to foster a mutually beneficial relationship for sustainable development of both countries, he said, adding that with a network of 35 signed free trade agreements, Chile stands ready to serve as a gateway connecting Vietnam with Latin American and global economies.



Both leaders shared the view that over the past 55 years of diplomatic relations and nearly two decades of the Comprehensive Partnership, bilateral ties have recorded significant progress.



Political trust and mutual understanding have been steadily reinforced, economic and trade cooperation has solidified its role as a key pillar, and collaboration in defence – security, agriculture, culture, and people-to-people exchanges has continued to expand.



The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and President of Chile Jose Antonio Kast Rist in Hanoi on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Based on the general principles governing bilateral relations and a convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global aspects, the two leaders decided to officially elevate the Vietnam–Chile relationship to a Strategic Partnership. They agreed to promptly formulate an action plan to effectively implement the six core pillars of the new framework.



They consented to step up mutual visits and meetings at all levels, promote parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges, and maximise existing bilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms.



They also agreed to broaden collaboration in potential areas such as agriculture, defence – security, critical minerals, finance – banking, marine economy, transport, culture – tourism, and education. Negotiations will be accelerated toward signing cooperation agreements in defence – security, finance, customs, and science – technology.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that science – technology, innovation, alongside digital and green transitions, serve as vital foundations for energy security, economic growth, modern industrial development, and long-term prosperity.



He proposed enhancing joint research, technology transfer, and governance experience sharing in smart mining, environmentally friendly deep processing of minerals, green hydrogen production and storage, as well as solar and wind power development.



President Kast, for his part, expressed his hope that the two countries will optimise the Vietnam–Chile Free Trade Commission to help businesses capitalise on tariff preferences under the bilateral Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while strengthening ties in investment, services, high-tech agriculture, mining, finance, banking, and tourism.



On regional and international issues, the two leaders shared a common vision of increasing dialogue, bolstering cooperation, and upholding multilateralism, the United Nations Charter, and international law.



They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the universality and integrity of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and stressed the necessity of resolving maritime disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Charter.



They also agreed that Vietnam and Chile will enhance coordination at the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Forum for East Asia–Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), ASEAN-led mechanisms, and within the CPTPP framework.



On this occasion, President Kast invited General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse to pay an official visit to Chile in the near future. The Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation with pleasure and invited the Chilean President to return to Vietnam for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027. They agreed to arrange the specific timing of the visits through the diplomatic channel.



In the evening the same day, General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse hosted a banquet in honour of Chilean President Kast, his spouse, and the high-ranking Chilean delegation./.