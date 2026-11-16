Vietnam's top legislator meets with Chilean President

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to developing friendship and cooperation with Latin American countries, with Chile being one of its longstanding friends and most important partners, National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man said on November 16.

At a meeting with visiting Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, NA President Man expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Chilean people during the Vietnamese people's past struggle for national liberation, as well as in the current cause of national defence, construction and development.

He warmly welcomed President Kast and the high-ranking Chilean delegation on their official visit to Vietnam, describing it as particularly important as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1971–2026).

Congratulating on the successful talks between the Chilean President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, the top legislator affirmed that the visit is of historic significance as the two sides decided to upgrade their relations to a Strategic Partnership.

Sharing insights into the role of the legislature in Vietnam's political system and development process, he said the Vietnamese NA is shifting its legislative mindset from management to enabling and guiding development. It is working to improve law-making quality, ensure a comprehensive institutional framework, and create optimal conditions for fast and sustainable development.

He affirmed the Vietnamese NA's strong support for the establishment and implementation of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, expressing his hope that the two legislatures will make parliamentary cooperation an important pillar of bilateral ties, helping strengthen the political foundation, provide orientations for and promote substantive and effective cooperation.

NA President Man spoke highly of the Chilean Congress as the first South American legislature to sign a cooperation agreement with the Vietnamese NA, in March 2012, setting an important prerequisite for Vietnam to establish similar cooperation frameworks with other legislatures in the region.

He also informed his guest that the 16th-tenure Vietnamese NA has established the Vietnam–Chile Parliamentary Friendship Group, while welcoming the re-establishment of the Chile–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group by the Chilean Chamber of Deputies. He expressed his confidence that the two groups will serve as important bridges to further strengthen cooperation between the two legislatures as well as friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.

For his part, President Kast affirmed that Chile always treasures its traditional friendship and good cooperation with Vietnam and wishes to enhance bilateral ties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with General Secretary and President To Lam and the agreements signed during the visit, the Chilean leader called on the Vietnamese NA to support the implementation of the Strategic Partnership, delivering tangible benefits for the development and peoples of both countries while contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in their respective regions and the world.

President Kast spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements and the increasingly important role of its NA in institutional perfection and creating a transparent and favourable legal environment for international integration and foreign investment attraction.

He affirmed that cooperation between the two legislatures constitutes an important pillar of bilateral relations, helping consolidate political trust, promote and oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, support the bilateral agenda and enhance coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums.

The Chilean President voiced support for increasing exchanges between leaders and committees of the two legislatures, as well as for sharing experience and strengthening coordination between the legislative bodies.

Both host and guest agreed on the importance of further consolidating mutual understanding and political trust through delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels and across various channels while making effective use of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They also underscored the need to continue developing a favourable and stable legal framework for bilateral cooperation, particularly in potential areas, including trade, investment, finance – banking, tourism, agriculture, transport, and science – technology.

In this regard, the two legislatures will work together to create favourable legal conditions for implementing bilateral agreements and tapping the considerable potential for cooperation, thereby serving the interests of businesses, localities and peoples of both countries.

On the occasion, President Kast invited NA President Man to visit Chile. The latter thanked him and suggested that the two sides arrange the visit through the diplomatic channel.

NA President Man also conveyed his regards and invitations to President of the Chilean Senate Paulina Nunez and President of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies Jorge Alessandri Vergara to pay official visits to Vietnam.

President Kast expressed his appreciation and said he will convey the invitations to the two legislative leaders./.