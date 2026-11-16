Politics

IMF ready to continue supporting Vietnam in new development era

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Vietnam’s efforts to participate more deeply in global AI value chains. She affirmed that the IMF is ready to share experience with and help the country capitalise on opportunities and deal with AI’s impacts on economic growth, employment and financial stability.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stands ready to continue accompanying and supporting Vietnam as the country enters a new stage of development, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva affirmed during a meeting with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, focusing on the global economic situation, Vietnam’s development orientations and ways to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF.

PM Hung appreciated the IMF’s important role in maintaining international monetary and financial stability and helping member countries respond to global economic fluctuations. Amid profound global changes and mounting risks and uncertainties, he expressed his hope that the IMF will continue strengthening its monitoring, forecasting and early-warning functions, helping countries proactively prevent and effectively respond to economic and financial shocks.

He also spoke highly of the effective bilateral cooperation over the years, particularly the Fund’s practical analyses, assessments and policy recommendations. He noted that the findings of the IMF Article IV consultation mission’s recent visit to Vietnam have provided valuable references for the country’s policymaking and economic management.
The Prime Minister called on the IMF to further strengthen dialogue, share experience and provide policy recommendations tailored to the practical conditions and development priorities of individual countries.

Briefing the IMF leader on Vietnam’s domestic situation, PM Hung said that the country is entering a new development phase with higher ambitions and requirements, necessitating further reforms in its development thinking and economic model to improve quality, efficiency and competitiveness.

Vietnam has identified science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key growth drivers, while prioritising institutional improvements, human resources development and higher labour productivity. The country is also pursuing rapid and sustainable growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, safeguarding the financial system and strengthening economic resilience, he said.

Congratulating Vietnam on its impressive development achievements, IMF Managing Director Georgieva described it as a dynamic and successful economy with increasingly solid macroeconomic and financial foundations.

Expressing particular admiration for the country's high growth rate, she stressed that these achievements were not accidental but resulted from a sustained, systematic and comprehensive reform process, helping attract substantial domestic and foreign investment and deepen the country’s integration into the global economy.

The IMF is proud to have accompanied Vietnam over several decades, she said, expressing confidence that the country will continue to achieve further development milestones.

She also highly appreciated the PM’s vision and economic management priorities, particularly placing macroeconomic and financial stability at the forefront of growth promotion. She noted that strengthening sound economic fundamentals is essential for countries to enhance their resilience against unpredictable global developments.

The IMF leader reaffirmed the Fund’s readiness to continue sharing experience with and supporting Vietnam in macroeconomic policy management.

Discussing new growth drivers, PM Hung outlined Vietnam’s orientations for artificial intelligence (AI) development and its wider application in agriculture, smart manufacturing, healthcare and logistics so as to improve productivity, growth quality and competitiveness, and proactively identify and manage emerging risks and challenges.

Welcoming this approach, Georgieva praised Vietnam’s efforts to participate more deeply in global AI value chains. She affirmed that the IMF is ready to share experience with and help the country capitalise on opportunities and deal with AI’s impacts on economic growth, employment and financial stability.

The Government leader took this occasion to invite the IMF Managing Director to attend activities within the framework of APEC Year 2027, hosted by Vietnam, as well as the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) scheduled for March 2027.

Thanking the PM for the invitation, Georgieva highlighted the importance of high-level dialogue forums amid profound global transformations. She expressed her hope that the IMF will make active contributions to APEC 2027, including through the organisation of policy discussions involving policymakers and the business community.

Expressing her deep affection for and strong impression of Vietnam, the IMF leader observed that the country is changing at an extraordinary pace, “not year by year, but almost week by week”.

She showed her wish to revisit Vietnam ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 to further promote cooperation and continue supporting the country in its new development era./.

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