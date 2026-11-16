Vietnamese PM proposes three priorities to strengthen ASEAN–RoK partnership

Manila (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 16 proposed three key priorities for ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to strengthen their relations, enhance resilience and generate new growth drivers, with a focus on science – technology, green and digital transformation, and regional peace and stability.



Addressing the 27th ASEAN–RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, within the framework of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, the Vietnamese Government leader described the ASEAN–RoK relationship as one of the bloc’s most dynamic, modern and substantive partnerships.



He stressed the need for both sides to strengthen their self-reliance and resilience and create new growth drivers. Accordingly, he outlined three major areas of cooperation.



First, science – technology and innovation should serve as new drivers of the partnership. PM Hung called for the early conclusion of negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN–RoK Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) in 2027, while proposing stronger links among universities, research institutes and businesses to establish an ASEAN–RoK research and development network. This network should prioritise the training of experts in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and advanced materials.



Vietnam always encourages Korean businesses to establish innovation and research and development centres in the country, he said, calling for closer cooperation to enhance AI self-reliance and promote responsible AI governance.



Second, the two sides should accelerate green transition and digital transformation. The PM called on the RoK to support ASEAN in implementing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), developing secure digital infrastructure, promoting digital trade and helping small- and medium-sized enterprises participate more effectively in the digital economy.



He also proposed stronger cooperation in clean energy development and the implementation of the ASEAN Power Grid, as well as closer connectivity between the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) and the RoK’s K-City Network to step up the development of smart and green urban areas.



Third, both sides should work together to maintain a peaceful and stable regional environment. PM Hung affirmed Vietnam’s support for the RoK’s efforts to promote dialogue and trust-building on the Korean Peninsula.



He called on the RoK to continue supporting ASEAN’s principled position on maintaining peace, security and respect for international law in the East Sea, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration in cybersecurity and combating online fraud.



At the summit, leaders welcomed the dynamic and productive development of ASEAN–RoK relations and the effective implementation of their 2026–2030 Plan of Action, with 138 cooperation projects and activities developed and carried out in its first year.



Cooperation has expanded in political – security affairs, particularly in combating transnational crime, cybercrime and online scams. The RoK is ASEAN’s sixth-largest trading partner and seventh-largest foreign direct investor. Bilateral trade reached 226.1 billion USD in 2025, while Korean investment in ASEAN totalled 8.97 billion USD.



The two sides have also strengthened cooperation in digital transformation and AI through initiatives such as the Korea–ASEAN Digital Innovation Flagship (KADIF), the ASEAN–Korea Digital Academy and the ASEAN–Korea AI Development and Start-up Challenge.



For the coming period, they agreed to accelerate negotiations to upgrade the AKFTA, aiming to substantially conclude them in 2027, and expand cooperation in AI, science – technology, innovation and maritime security.



ASEAN leaders also reaffirmed their support for efforts to promote dialogue and reconciliation toward lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.



RoK President Lee Jae Myung underlined his country's commitment to remaining a reliable partner and working alongside ASEAN to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



He expressed the ambition to raise annual bilateral trade to 300 billion USD and proposed hosting a commemorative summit in 2029 to mark the 40th anniversary of ASEAN–RoK dialogue relations. He also proposed establishing a group of experts and distinguished figures to recommend a vision and orientations for bilateral cooperation in the new period./.

VNA