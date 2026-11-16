Vietnam, Chile elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Chile have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in their traditional friendship and cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast announced at a joint press briefing in Hanoi on November 16.



The press briefing followed their talks during President Kast’s official visit to Vietnam, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at welcoming President Kast, his spouse and the high-level Chilean delegation to Vietnam. He noted that this is the first visit to Vietnam by a Chilean head of state in nine years.



Over the past five and a half decades, despite their geographical distance, the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples have continued to be nurtured and strengthened, he said. Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, which has consistently regarded Chile as a traditional friend and one of its most important partners in Latin America.



The Vietnamese leader shared that during their talks, the two sides conducted in-depth discussions on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of shared concern.



Building on their significant achievements and a shared strategic vision for peace, cooperation and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, the two countries decided to lift their ties to a Strategic Partnership, establishing orientations, objectives, principles and six key pillars of cooperation: politics and diplomacy; the economy and trade; agriculture; science and technology; education and culture; and defence and security.



Under the new framework, the two sides agreed to capitalise on their respective geo-economic advantages and strengthen connectivity in transport, logistics, financial flows and supply chains between East Asia and Latin America, thereby creating additional opportunities for businesses in both countries.



They also agreed to further promote cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, strategic minerals, science and technology, transport connectivity, logistics, supply chains, finance and banking, tourism, defence, security, as well as other areas where they have complementary strengths, according to General Secretary and President Lam.



The two sides agreed to continue discussing and negotiating cooperation agreements on taxation, customs, science and technology, defence, security, and other fields to establish favourable legal frameworks for expanding bilateral ties.



They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. Both sides underscored support for maintaining freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, particularly the UN Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They further pledged to maintain coordination and support for each other at international organisations and multilateral forums.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the upgrade of bilateral relations will provide fresh momentum and an important framework for both countries to better tap their respective potential and strengths, bringing the partnership to a new level of greater depth, substance and effectiveness.



Vietnam will work closely with Chile to effectively implement the outcomes of the visit for the benefit of both peoples, and make practical contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world, he affirmed.



For his part, President Kast hailed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements over recent decades despite numerous difficulties and challenges, stressing that the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership reflect the shared strategic vision of both countries.



He showed his confidence that the two sides will continue promoting the implementation of existing bilateral cooperation agreements.



Despite the geographical distance, the two countries are connected by a shared vision and aspiration to pursue development for the happiness and well-being of their peoples, he said.



The Chilean President also thanked the top Vietnamese leader for inviting him to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027, appreciating Vietnam’s goodwill and desire to obtain more cooperation attainments. He stressed that younger generations in both countries will play an important role in preserving and advancing their traditional friendship and collaboration.



Chile wishes to increase investment and create more jobs through agricultural development, make better use of its potential to access global markets and expand farm-based production to supply a wider range of products, he shared, adding that it also seeks to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector, expand investment and improve connectivity between the two countries’ seaport systems.



He called on Vietnamese and Chilean businesses to explore and expand forms of cooperation in industry and technology while broadening market access to help both economies develop in line with their ambitions and expectations./.

VNA