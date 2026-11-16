Politics

Vietnamese, Thai PMs pledge to strengthen ties for united, resilient ASEAN

The two sides agreed to maintain close consultations, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and strengthen coordination at ASEAN, the United Nations and other multilateral forums, helping to consolidate ASEAN solidarity and unity, uphold its central role and enhance the region's capacity to respond to common challenges.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to a united and resilient ASEAN.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

The two leaders expressed their pleasure at meeting each other again and spoke highly of the positive and substantive progress in Vietnam–Thailand relations, particularly in the year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which has seen a number of important high-level visits and engagements.

PM Hung proposed the two sides maintain regular high-level exchanges and contacts, make effective use of the Joint Cabinet Meeting and existing cooperation mechanisms, and substantively implement the 2026–2031 Plan of Action on the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Charnvirakul thanked Vietnam for its warm and thoughtful reception of the Thai King and Queen during their state visit to Vietnam in September. He affirmed that Thailand attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and wishes to work closely with the latter to fruitfully implement bilateral agreements and cooperation programmes for tangible results.

The two sides agreed to step up defence and security cooperation and coordinate efforts to combat transnational crime.

On economic, trade and investment ties, PM Hung called for stronger implementation of the “Three Connects” strategy and closer economic ties based on each country's strengths and needs. He proposed promoting supply and production chain linkages in modern agriculture, petrochemistry, energy, electronics, finance and services, and expanding cooperation in emerging industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and components.

He also highlighted the potential for cooperation between localities of the two countries and urged stronger connectivity in transport, tourism and culture, as well as the development of routes along the East–West Economic Corridor and the Southern Economic Corridor. He encouraged the promotion of distinctive products, including those under Vietnam's One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme and Thailand's One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) initiative.

The Thai leader underscored the importance of creating a favourable business and investment environment and promptly addressing obstacles to cooperation, thereby boosting trade and investment and strengthening business links.

Both sides pledged to promote balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial bilateral trade.

PM Hung called for efforts to reach the target of 25 billion USD in bilateral trade soon, with a longer-term goal of 50 billion USD.

The two leaders also discussed expanding collaboration in science – technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, the green economy and just energy transition.

PM Hung proposed expediting procedures to amend and supplement the agreement on bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation, thereby paving the way for the launch of a bilateral science – technology cooperation committee.

The PMs also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of shared concern. They agreed to maintain close consultations, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and strengthen coordination at ASEAN, the United Nations and other multilateral forums, helping to consolidate ASEAN solidarity and unity, uphold its central role and enhance the region's capacity to respond to common challenges.

On the occasion, PM Hung invited his Thai counterpart to attend the fourth ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled to take place in Vietnam in March 2027./.

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