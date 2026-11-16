Vietnam ready to make substantive contributions to Francophone cooperation: FM

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to making substantive and effective contributions to cooperation within the Francophone community and strengthening ties with its member countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.



Through the direct participation of the country's top leader in the 20th Francophonie Summit on November 14-16, together with a range of contributions and initiatives highly appreciated by participating countries and international organisations, Vietnam sent a clear message to the Francophone community and the wider international community that it is entering a new stage of development and remains an active and responsible member of the international community, he said.



Speaking to the press about the major outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam's working trip to Cambodia to attend the summit, Trung said it demonstrated Vietnam's support for the activities of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), an important international organisation representing a population of 1.4 billion, with members across five continents.



It also reflected Vietnam's foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification, as well as its proactive and active engagement in addressing common international issues, he noted.



At the summit, General Secretary and President Lam delivered important speeches at the plenary session and the FrancoTech, putting forward major orientations for promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world in the new period.



He also highlighted directions for cooperation within the OIF and with Francophone member countries and the international community in strategic areas, particularly science and technology and development cooperation.



The 20th Francophonie Summit achieved important outcomes, adopting major orientations for Francophone cooperation in the coming period, particularly in the fields of economy and digital transformation through 2030.



Member countries continued to express their appreciation for the Francophone community and their expectations that it would play a more prominent role and have a stronger standing on the international stage. They also called for more substantive cooperation outcomes, greater solidarity and modernisation, diversified resources and stronger people-centred approaches.



On the sidelines of the summit, the top Vietnamese leader held meetings with 14 heads of state and government from Francophone member countries, as well as the Secretary-General of La Francophonie. The high-level engagements helped strengthen mutual understanding and political ties while identifying orientations for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They also opened up new opportunities in economic cooperation, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, Trung said.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, held talks with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and attended a meeting among the leaders of the CPV, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the CPP to review international and regional developments, assess cooperation outcomes in recent years and discuss orientations for advancing relations in the time ahead.



The bilateral engagements between top Vietnamese leader and the leaders of Cambodia and Laos were substantive and cordial, focusing on key areas of cooperation, reaching a high degree of consensus on implementing a number of important activities in the coming period between the CPV and the CPP, between the CPV and the LPRP, and among the three parties.



These outcomes reaffirmed the important guiding role of Party-to-Party cooperation in maintaining and consolidating trust, solidarity, close ties and cooperation among the three countries, particularly amid rapid, complex and unpredictable global developments, the FM said.



The leaders also reaffirmed their high priority on strengthening and nurturing the traditional friendship among the three Parties and countries, while agreeing to promote economic connectivity, particularly in key areas such as infrastructure, high-tech agriculture and logistics, with a view to making cooperation deeper, more substantive and more effective.



Turning commitments into action



Trung said that building on the important outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam's working trip, Vietnam should focus on several key tasks in the coming period.



First, Vietnamese agencies, organisations and localities should coordinate with partners to further promote solidarity and friendship with Francophone countries, advance shared interests in security and development, and maintain and enhance Vietnam's core role and standing within the Francophone community.



Vietnam should continue to contribute to the community's joint efforts to promote economic cooperation, digital cooperation, innovation and sustainable development, he said.



It is also necessary to formulate concrete implementation measures and detailed plans in coordination with Francophone member countries to fulfil the high-level commitments adopted at the summit.



The Francophone economic space holds considerable potential and offers ample room for Vietnam to expand and deepen cooperation, particularly in science and technology, education and training, he noted.



Many member countries have advanced capabilities in science and technology, as well as strong economic, trade and investment potential. They also attach importance to Vietnam's role and positive contributions, viewing the country as one of the community's key members and a pillar of La Francophonie in the Asia-Pacific region. This provides an important foundation for strengthening Vietnam's relations with these countries and creating significant cooperation opportunities to support national development, Trung said.



Alongside these efforts, Vietnam should take concrete steps to implement agreements reached among the three Party leaders, as well as those established under bilateral cooperation frameworks.



Regarding relations with Cambodia, priority should be given to strengthening political connectivity, maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts between Party and State leaders, further improving the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and enhancing consultation and coordination at multilateral forums. These efforts will help translate the outcomes and cooperation agreements reached with partners during the working trip into concrete results, he said.



The minister expressed confidence that with the positive outcomes of the trip and concerted efforts by ministries, sectors and localities, Vietnam and its partners would make the most of their respective strengths and cooperation opportunities, contributing to stable and sustainable development, serving the interests of the people and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world./.



VNA