Archaeological exhibition showcases 300 artefacts in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ba Ria – Vung Tau Museum and Library, under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, opened on November 15 a thematic exhibition entitled “Coastal and Island Archaeology in Ho Chi Minh City – New Discoveries in 2020–2025”, in response to Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said the new archaeological discoveries made during 2020–2025 not only shed light on the historical and cultural depth of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the southeastern region in general, but also highlight the responsibility to preserve and promote heritage values.

In the coming time, the city's cultural sector will continue to step up scientific research and the digitisation of archival materials, while completing dossiers seeking recognition for notable relic sites, including the Vong Thanh Da Trang archaeological site. It will also integrate archaeological heritage into distinctive tourism products, bringing heritage closer to community life and younger generations.

According to Dr. Nguyen Khanh Trung Kien, Deputy Director of the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, the exhibition marks an important achievement following five years of research cooperation between the institute and the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Museum and Library. The research findings are being made directly accessible to the public, while the participating institutions have pledged to continue archaeological research, excavations and heritage digitisation.

The exhibition presents 150 artefacts and 150 documentary photographs collected through archaeological surveys, field investigations and excavations over the past five years. The items were unearthed at notable sites including Cu Bi, Quang Thanh, Go Nan, Kim Long, Go Dat Nai, Giong Lon, Con Dao and Vong Thanh Da Trang. The findings have helped researchers shed light on traces of ancient settlements, craft workshops, distinctive burial practices, as well as ancient citadels and trading ports.

The displayed artefacts are diverse, ranging from stone tools, jar burials and bronze axes to three-pointed earrings, glass bracelets and beads. The latest discoveries provide further evidence of continuous human settlement from prehistoric times to the early modern period.

They also reflect the long-standing seafaring traditions, sophisticated craftsmanship and the area's pivotal role in international maritime trade networks thousands of years ago. At the same time, the artefacts serve as tangible historical evidence of the livelihoods, sovereignty and longstanding presence of generations of residents in the country's coastal and island areas.

Tran Cong Son, Director of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Museum and Library, said the exhibition will be open to the public for one month, from November 15 to December 15, with free admission on November 23 and 24, 2026.

The institution is also digitising relic records and developing communication materials to help the public access information both in person and online./.