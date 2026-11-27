Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth International Puppetry Festival opened on the evening of November 26 at A Oi Theatre in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, with sponsorship from Sun Group.

Held on the island for the first time, the 2026 festival brings together 16 troupes from 13 countries for a cultural exchange during the year-end festive season.

Under the theme “Talent Connecting Five Continents, the festival runs from November 26 to December 5. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the An Giang provincial People’s Committee are jointly organising the event, with the Department of Performing Arts taking the lead and Sun Group providing sponsorship.

Joining the four Vietnamese companies are 12 international troupes from the UK, Peru, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt and Laos. The festival gives artists a chance to share the best of their own puppetry traditions, build ties with their international counterparts and bring the art form to a wider audience.

The choice of Phu Quoc to host this year’s festival marks another step in the island’s emergence as a venue for international arts and cultural events.

Two years ago, Sun Group brought traditional Vietnamese puppetry to A Oi Theatre on the Sunset Town waterfront to help preserve and celebrate the country’s cultural heritage and share it with visitors from Vietnam and abroad. A stage established for the traditional arts of Vietnam now welcomes puppeteers from across five continents.

Residents and visitors from Vietnam and abroad turn out in large numbers for the opening. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group’s support for this year’s festival reflects its ambition for Phu Quoc to become both an international resort and entertainment destination and a home for festivals that celebrate Vietnamese heritage and bring cultures from around the world together.

Puppetry traditions from five continents meet on the Phu Quoc waterfront

Sunset Town was bustling well before the opening ceremony as residents and visitors made their way to A Oi Theatre. Artists from 13 countries brought their distinct traditions to the waterfront stage on opening night.

The Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre’s production of “Cam xuc Long Thanh” (Reflections on Long Thanh) is a highlight of the opening night. (Photo: Sun Group)

A highlight of the evening was the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre’s production of “Cam xuc Long Thanh” (Reflections on Long Thanh). To the sound of traditional Vietnamese music, the puppeteers drew the audience into the rich world of Vietnamese culture through the delicate movements of their puppets. The applause that greeted the opening performance spoke to puppetry’s ability to reach audiences across languages and cultures.

After the opening night, the troupes will compete on six consecutive evenings, from November 27 to December 2. Each country will bring its own performance style. Audiences can see Vietnam’s distinctive water puppetry alongside marionettes, rod puppets, hand puppets, shadow puppets and wooden puppets. Several productions also weave in mime, live music, traditional dance and physical theatre, offering audiences fresh ways to experience puppetry on stage.

Festivalgoers can also explore puppetry first-hand through exchanges with artists, exhibitions, workshops and masterclasses, starting at 5pm daily from November 27 to December 3.

Visitors can make their own wayang kulit shadow puppets with Malaysian artists, learn to manipulate Myanmar marionettes, try Peru’s traditional scissors dance or discover Egypt’s Aragoz puppetry. These hands-on activities give visitors, particularly families with young children, a chance to explore puppetry and traditions from around the world during their stay in Phu Quoc.

Extending the festive season on Phu Quoc

With Sun Group’s support, the 2026 International Puppetry Festival doubles as a gathering for professional artists and a cultural attraction for visitors, joining the year-end festivities already under way in southern Phu Quoc.

Visitors to Sunset Town can take in the Christmas lights around the 15-metre tree in Kiss Square, browse the waterfront food and shopping stalls at the newly opened Kiss Bazaar, or ride the world-record-holding three-wire cable car across the sea to Sun World Hon Thom.

A 15-metre Christmas tree in Kiss Square brings festive colour to Sunset Town. (Photo: Sun Group)

After dark, visitors can catch performances by international puppeteers as well as two shows whose nightly fireworks have become a Phu Quoc signature, Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea.

In its third season, Symphony of the Sea brings a spectacle on an unprecedented scale to the waters off Phu Quoc. Each night features more than 1,000 individual fireworks, over 200 pyrotechnic and lighting effects, and on-water stunts by 12 jet ski world champions and six flyboarding world champions.

Fireworks and lighting effects illuminate the night sky over Sunset Town as athletes perform on the water in Symphony of the Sea. (Photo by Ha Vi)

From the traditional puppet stage to shows that use modern performance technology, the mix of art forms gives year-end visitors to Phu Quoc a distinctive range of experiences.

Sun Group has long worked with communities across Vietnam to develop international festivals and cultural events. Bringing arts events to Phu Quoc gives visitors more to experience, encourages longer stays and helps establish the island’s identity as an international festival destination. Ahead of APEC 2027, cultural gatherings such as the International Puppetry Festival also present Phu Quoc to the world as a dynamic island with a strong sense of its own heritage and a warm welcome for international visitors.

The festival programme following the opening night:

Venue: A Oi Theatre, Sunset Town, Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province

Start time: 8:15pm

November 27: Myanmar and Indonesia

November 28: Vietnam, Laos and Egypt

November 29: Vietnam, Singapore and the United Kingdom

November 30: The Philippines, Malaysia and Australia

December 1: Vietnam, Peru and the Republic of Korea

December 2: Vietnam and Thailand

December 4: Closing and awards ceremony of the 2026 International Puppetry Festival

Admission is free, subject to seat availability./.