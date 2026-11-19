Hanoi (VNA) – Following the success of Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, two spectacular shows that have brought new life to the island’s nightlife, Sun Group is opening up another avenue for Phu Quoc’s development as a destination: bringing festivals and international arts events to the island.

The 4th International Puppet Festival, hosted at AOI Theatre in Sunset Town, marks the beginning of this journey, bringing together 16 Vietnamese and international artistic troupes.

For the first time, Phu Quoc will host the 2026 International Puppet Festival, taking place from November 25 to December 5. The event is held under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the Department of Performing Arts taking the lead and Sun Group supporting the festival as a sponsor.

Season 3 of Symphony of the Sea expands its performance area across the sea to 56,000 square metres, with three times the fireworks of the previous season. (Photo: Sun Group)

Guided by the spirit of "Puppetry Connects Cultures", the festival provides a platform for Vietnamese artists to showcase their works, exchange experiences with international peers and bring the art of puppetry closer to local audiences and visitors.



From spectacular seaside shows to international festivals



At Sunset Town, Sun Group has joined forces with renowned international partners to create Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, two spectacular productions that have transformed the seascape into an open-air stage and given visitors more reasons to spend their evenings in southern Phu Quoc. In its third season, Symphony of the Sea has expanded its performance area across the water to 56,000 square metres, featuring a line-up of 12 jet skis and three times as many fireworks as in the previous season.

While regular shows make it easy for visitors to plan an evening in southern Phu Quoc, international festivals can become a reason in themselves to choose when to visit the island.

The Vietnam International Flute Festival (VIFF 2026) is one such example. Held for the first time in Vietnam last July with the support of Sun Group, the event took place at New World Phu Quoc Resort on Bai Kem Beach. It brought together more than 40 outstanding flute talents from 12 countries and territories, including festival co-founder Erin Bouriakov, flautist Sébastian Jacot, former principal flute of the Berliner Philharmoniker, and Grammy-nominated musician Viviana Guzmán.

Artists perform at VIFF 2026, one of the events marking the beginning of a series of international cultural experiences that Sun Group is helping bring to Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

From the concert venue by Bai Kem Beach to AOI Theatre in Sunset Town, these two events demonstrate how Phu Quoc's tourism destinations can provide stages for diverse events and artistic communities. Through such initiatives, Sun Group aims to build a year-round cultural calendar, giving visitors more reasons to return to the Pearl Island at different times of the year.

The finest of puppetry from five continents comes together in Phu Quoc



One of the highlights of the 2026 International Puppet Festival is its choice of AOI Theatre, part of the Sunset Town complex in Phu Quoc, as the event's venue. The festival offers a valuable opportunity to bring traditional performing arts to wider audiences, particularly domestic and international visitors holidaying on the Pearl Island during the year-end travel season.

The open-air seaside stage at AOI Theatre in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, will host the 2026 International Puppet Festival. (Photo: Sun Group)

This year's International Puppet Festival brings together 16 artistic troupes, including four from Vietnam and 12 international groups representing the UK, Peru, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt and Laos.

Audiences will have the opportunity to discover the rich diversity of puppetry, ranging from traditional Vietnamese water puppetry to string puppetry, rod puppetry, hand puppetry, shadow puppetry, wooden puppetry and tabletop puppetry. Many performances also combine puppetry with storytelling, mime, live music, traditional dance and physical theatre, creating a diverse and engaging range of theatrical experiences.

Notably, each participating troupe brings its own distinctive cultural identity to the festival. Highlights include Myanmar's intricate string puppetry techniques; Peru's unique combination of puppetry and the traditional scissors dance; wooden puppets accompanied by traditional Korean music; and Thailand's distinctive technique in which three performers work together to manipulate a single puppet. Meanwhile, Singapore will showcase hand puppetry combined with storytelling, while Malaysia will present shadow puppetry rooted in its rich multicultural heritage.

Sunset Town in Phu Quoc will host the 4th International Puppet Festival from November 26 to December 4, 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

Vietnam will be represented by the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre, Thang Long Puppetry Theatre, Hai Phong Traditional Theatre and Ho Chi Minh City Arts Centre. These institutions will showcase the distinctive heritage of Vietnamese puppetry, from water and land-based puppetry to traditional puppet plays and contemporary productions incorporating music, physical theatre and stage technology.

Beyond the performances and competition, the festival will also feature a series of cultural exchanges, workshops, masterclasses and puppet exhibitions, giving audiences the opportunity to explore distinctive puppetry techniques first-hand.

Visitors can try their hand at making paper shadow puppets inspired by Malaysia's Wayang Kulit tradition, learn the intricate techniques of Myanmar's string puppetry, experience Peru's traditional scissors dance or discover Egypt's Aragoz puppetry. These interactive activities are expected to offer fresh and engaging experiences for families, children and visitors, taking the art of puppetry beyond the traditional confines of the stage.

According to the programme, the opening ceremony will take place at 7pm on November 26. Competitive performances will run from November 27 to December 2, followed by the closing ceremony, awards presentation and recognition of outstanding participants at 7pm on December 4. All events will be held at AOI Theatre in Sunset Town.

Following the concerts at Bai Kem Beach in July, the puppet festival at AOI Theatre offers visitors yet another reason to travel to Phu Quoc towards the end of the year. For Sun Group, events of this kind are part of a broader effort to expand the island's cultural and artistic offerings, from regular spectacular shows to international festivals that visitors can plan their trips around./.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy