Hanoi (VNA) – Jet skis race across the water, performers soar through the air, and mysterious mermaids emerge as fireworks illuminate the sea and sky. Behind the action-film spectacle of Symphony of the Sea season 3 in Phu Quoc lies an artistic story about the meeting of modern life and the unspoilt beauty of nature.

The ocean becomes a Hollywood action film



In the bay around Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge, jet skis suddenly accelerate, cutting through the waves to a driving soundtrack. Above them, flyboard performers shoot into the air, executing spectacular spins. Trails of LED light change direction, weaving between water and sky, before fireworks erupt and illuminate the bay.

The scene evokes the breathless chase sequences of Hollywood spy films. Yet amid the high-speed action, another world gradually emerges: mysterious mermaids, graceful movements and sounds that seem to rise from the ocean’s depths.

It is then that audiences begin to recognise that the daring performances in Symphony of the Sea season 3 are more than displays of technical skill. Every burst of speed, aerial turn and shift in lighting belongs to a larger story, told in a language that needs no dialogue.

Returning for its third season at Sunset Town in Phu Quoc, Symphony of the Sea takes a new approach, transforming 56,000 square metres of sea into a stage for a dialogue between two seemingly opposing worlds: City and Nature.

The jet skis evoke high-speed chases from James Bond or Mission: Impossible (Photo: Sun Group)

Within this world, the powerful jet skis embody the rhythm of modern urban life: speed, energy and the relentless drive to move forward. By contrast, the flyboard performers soaring through the air evoke a natural world that is free-spirited, untamed and full of mystery.

Drawing inspiration from the ocean’s mythical beauty, particularly the mermaids of legend, the creative team brings a layer of fantasy to the production. While the jet skis recall chase sequences from James Bond or Mission: Impossible, the arrival of the mermaids opens up a mythical realm in which the ocean is more than a backdrop: it seems to possess a voice and soul of its own.

Mermaids emerge on the waters of Phu Quoc, brought to life through jetsurf performances.

﻿(Photo: Sun Group)

The intrigue lies in how the story develops. Rather than staging a confrontation that ends with a winner and a loser, Symphony of the Sea leads audiences through encounters, memories and moments of connection, until the two worlds find a shared rhythm.

The narrative unfolds in seven chapters, from The Pulse of the City to Finale, but is told without dialogue or conventional character-led storytelling. Each chapter takes shape through changes in music, speed, performance formations and lighting effects.

In the climactic Clash of Worlds, forceful movements on the water intertwine with graceful aerial arcs, creating the impression that the two worlds are truly colliding. After the tense chases, the rhythm gradually shifts and the movements begin to synchronise, setting the scene for an emotionally charged finale.

This is also the message at the heart of the production: City and Nature need not stand on opposing sides. When people learn to listen and reconnect with the natural world, their differences can come together in a beautiful symphony.



Fireworks, light and daring stunts tell the story together



To bring this richly symbolic concept to life, Season 3 has received substantial investment in its performance scale, technology and cast.

On the water, 12 jet skis perform alongside eight flyboards, three pyrotechnic kites and three jetsurf boards, creating continuous layers of movement between sea and sky. While the jet skis deliver dramatic bursts of speed and sharp changes of direction, the flyboards create moments of apparent weightlessness as performers shoot upwards before diving close to the water’s surface.

Symphony of the Sea Season 3 has undergone a major upgrade, with a scale three times that of the previous season. (Photo: Sun Group)

Dressed in bespoke LED costumes, the performers become moving points of light against the sea and sky. From a distance, their flight paths and successive trails of light give the impression of galaxies being drawn across the water.

Fireworks, a signature of evenings at Sunset Town, have also been significantly expanded. The new season features three times the quantity used in the previous season, with thousands of individual pyrotechnic units fired each night.

Rather than appearing only in an explosive finale, the fireworks are woven into the narrative, working in harmony with the music, lighting and performers’ movements. At times, they seem to lend extra force to the high-speed chases. Elsewhere, bursts of light in the sky accentuate shifts in the story’s emotional tone.

The combination of daring stunts on the water, lighting effects and fireworks makes audiences feel as though they are immersed in a vivid cinematic set piece, with every moment unfolding before their eyes.

Behind these moments is the collaboration of an international cast and production and show-technology specialists such as H2O Events and LaserVision. Every movement on the water, lighting effect and firework cue must be carefully timed to create a seamless whole.

At Sun Bavaria restaurant, guests can enjoy a buffet of nearly 100 Asian and European dishes while taking in the full spectacle on the water. (Photo: Sun Group)

Another distinctive feature of Symphony of the Sea is the way it brings performance and dining together. At Sun Bavaria restaurant, guests can enjoy a buffet of nearly 100 Asian and European dishes while watching the action on the water from a dining space facing directly towards the stage.

Instead of sitting in a conventional theatre, audiences dine beside the sea at night as music, light, aerial performances and fireworks unfold before them. The combination offers a different way to experience the arts, making dinner itself part of the journey.

After three seasons, Symphony of the Sea is gradually moving beyond the format of an extreme water-sports show with fireworks. By weaving narrative, music and layers of artistic meaning into each performance, it offers audiences not only the exhilaration of spectacular action, but also moments of reflection beneath Phu Quoc’s open skies./.