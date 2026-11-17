Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau will run a five-day event series from November 21-25 celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) and the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 in An Xuyen ward, mixing culture, art, exhibitions, trade promotion and tourism.



Shrimp sector front and centre



The anchor is the opening ceremony for Vietnam Culture Day and the festival at 20:00 on November 21. Under the theme “Shining cultural identity - Ca Mau shrimp reaching the world,” the festival expects 350 booths covering shrimp, OCOP products, jobs and cuisine.



At the shrimp exhibition space, visitors can dig into key local sector, including farming models, sci-tech applications and equipment for production, processing and preservation. Ecological shrimp, shrimp-forest and shrimp-rice models get top billing, pushing the industry toward green, sustainable and climate-resilient growth.



Alongside the display, the festival runs a supply-demand matching conference on November 21 and a Vietnam shrimp sector development conference on November 22. Both aim to link producers, processors, suppliers, distributors and partners to deepen cooperation and widen sales markets.



Culture and cuisine in focus



A key draw is the cultural, culinary and traditional craft village spaces showcasing the Kinh, Khmer and Hoa communities. From November 21-25 at the provincial Convention Centre, visitors can explore daily life, customs, handicrafts and cuisine of local ethnic groups.



Visitors can also take in “ don ca tai tu” (southern amateur music), traditional Khmer art forms, typical dishes and handicraft products, including a southern ceramics space.



The cultural night of Ca Mau ethnic groups is slated for November 22 at Phan Ngoc Hien Square, with traditional performances honouring cultural diversity and local identity.



The push extends beyond Ca Mau to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi through promotion, trade and tourism events designed to bring local images and products closer to consumers and visitors.



In Ho Chi Minh City from November 13-18, Ca Mau’s promotion, trade and tourism space runs in Binh Dong ward, showcasing OCOP products, local specialties, cuisine, culture and tourism products while giving businesses a venue to meet and connect. Art exchanges, “don ca tai tu”, folk songs and traditional culture presentations help spread the southern image to the public.



In Hanoi, “Hello Ca Mau 2026” runs from November 17-22 alongside the Vietnam Regional Specialties Fair 2026 at Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai. It expects 30 booths focused on OCOP products, local specialties, investment potential, culture and tourism products. Art performances, cultural exchanges and “don ca tai tu” will reinforce local identity.



Tour links and tourism stimulus



Tied to the cultural activities and shrimp festival, Ca Mau is also pushing tour connections and tourism stimulus to give visitors more ways to explore local destinations.



The programme “Return to Ca Mau - Attend the Shrimp Festival, touch Dat Mui, explore U Minh Ha” runs from October through the late November, peaking on November 15-23. It aims to work with travel firms to build tours, routes and combos that pair the festival with Dat Mui, U Minh Ha and community tourism models./.

VNA