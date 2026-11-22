Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Ethnic minority communities in the mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa province are turning their distinctive cultural heritage and natural landscapes into community-based tourism products, creating new livelihoods, raising incomes, and helping reduce poverty and preserve local cultural identity.

Tourism creates livelihoods for locals

The May Waterfall tourist site in Thach Quang commune, known for its clear and cool water cascading over several tiers amid lush forests, has become a popular destination for families and young visitors, particularly during the summer.

Beyond its scenic beauty, May Waterfall is surrounded by streamside tourism facilities along the Ngang River, developed by residents, offering stream bathing, dining, accommodation and outdoor activities, giving visitors more options for recreation and relaxation.

A view of May Waterfall from above (Photo: vhds.baothanhhoa.vn)

Nguyen Doanh, a resident of Lam Son hamlet, said that he and many local households previously relied mainly on farming and faced economic difficulties. Rather than taking jobs far from home, he decided to start a business in his hometown after recognising the tourism potential of Ngang River, which flows past his house and connects with May Waterfall.

After researching new business models online, he invested in tourism services, developing a community-based facility where visitors can enjoy traditional food and relax. During peak periods, his establishment receives 500-1,000 visitors a day at weekends. It now provides a stable income for his family and creates jobs for 40 residents.

According to the communal People's Committee, the May Waterfall tourist site has welcomed approximately 100,000 visitors since May 2026, with visitor numbers rising particularly sharply during holidays and weekends, generating significant tourism revenue for local people.

Nguyen Xuan Manh, Vice Chairman of the committee, said visitors are particularly impressed by the traditional cultural features of the Muong ethnic group, including stilt houses, traditional costumes and diverse local cuisine.

The commune plans to coordinate with relevant agencies to provide training in tourism development, community-based tourism services and hospitality skills for local households. It will also support connections with tour operators and provide assistance to visitors, helping residents generate more income from tourism.

Roistacher Bob, an 82-year-old American tourist, chooses to buy brocade products in Lan Ngoai hamlet, Pu Luong commune (Photo: VNA)

Preserving ethnic cultural identity



In Pu Luong commune, Thai ethnic people are turning traditional stilt houses, brocade weaving, and ancestral culinary practices into tourism products, creating a sustainable economic development model that helps preserve the cultural identity of ethnic communities.

Pu Luong is an attractive destination for its unspoiled landscapes, traditional stilt houses, and community-based tourism. Many local households have upgraded their homes into homestays, combining traditional architecture with modern amenities, while improving hospitality, cooking and sanitation skills. Some have also taken out loans to develop tourism services.

Nguyen Van Duc, a visitor from Hanoi, praised Pu Luong’s natural beauty, distinctive Thai cuisine and friendly residents, saying that his family has visited this place for the second time.

Developing community-based tourism associated with preserving Thai stilt-house culture has become part of Pu Luong's economic development strategy. Since early 2026, the commune has received around 25,000 visitors, including 15,000 foreigners.

Nguyen Nam Phong, Vice Chairman of the communal People's Committee, said the locality is developing plans to promote community-based tourism while preserving Thai cultural identity, natural landscapes and the environment.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Thanh Hoa is implementing a tourism development plan focusing on mobilising resources, strengthening promotion and attracting more international visitors and tourists from southern Vietnam.

To ensure sustainable growth, mountainous localities are encouraging residents to develop homestays and experiential services, improve tourism products and make better use of local resources to increase incomes. The province is also promoting green tourism to attract visitors and encourage repeat stays, creating more livelihood opportunities and contributing to poverty reduction./.