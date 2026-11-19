Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern city of Dong Nai on November 19 welcomed luxury cruise ship Celebrity Millennium and its 2,300 international passengers at Phuoc An Port, as part of the 2026 Cultural and Great National Unity Week, running from November 18 - 24.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut and local representatives attended the welcome ceremony, expressing the city's hospitality and its commitment to promoting tourism and international connections.

Operated by Celebrity Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group, the ship carries tourists mainly from the US, the UK, Canada and Australia. It departed from Hong Kong (China) and travelled through Vietnam from November 14 - 19, calling at Ha Long, Chan May and Phuoc An.

During their stay, passengers have an opportunity to explore destinations, enjoy local cuisine and experience the culture and daily life of the region, with sightseeing programmes arranged in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai city.

According to the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the 2026 Cultural and Great National Unity Week, themed “Dong Nai – A Flow of Connections, A City Reaching Further”, features 24 programmes covering culture, arts, sports, tourism and external relations. The event aims to promote the land and people of Dong Nai and strengthen community ties.

The department's director Le Thi Ngoc Loan said Dong Nai has considerable potential for tourism development, particularly its rivers, lakes, mountains and forests. The city is home to three major protected forest areas: Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, Cat Tien National Park and Bu Gia Map National Park.

The city is also developing tourism in connection with the advantages offered by Long Thanh International Airport, while preparing to tap the tourism potential of Tri An lake.

Beyond its natural attractions, Dong Nai has 121 historical and cultural relic sites and diverse ethnic traditions, including those of the S’tieng and Cho Ro ethnic minority groups. The city is working to preserve these cultural values and develop diverse tourism products./.