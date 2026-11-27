Quang Tri (VNA) – The first-ever Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival opened on November 27 at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel special national relic site, bringing a colourful spectacle to the skies under the theme “Flying over a peaceful homeland”.



Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Chien Thang Saigon Company, the three-day event is a highlight of the Festival for Peace 2026.



The festival features 34 hot air balloons, symbolising Vietnam’s 34 provinces and centrally-run cities. Activities are taking place at two locations: the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel and along the Thach Han River on November 27, before moving to an area south of Hien Luong Bridge in Ben Hai commune on November 28–29.



The opening ceremony featured a flag-raising event and the launch of a giant 2,025 sq.m national flag, billed as the largest in Vietnam and the world, as part of its journey across the country. The ceremony culminated in the simultaneous flight of all 34 balloons at an altitude of around 50 metres.



The spectacle paid tribute to fallen heroes and people who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and reunification, while conveying a message of peace, friendship and development.



The three-day festival also features a night-time lantern illumination ceremony in tribute to fallen heroes, a dove release, music and arts performances, community exchanges and cultural experiences, offering attractions for visitors of all ages.



Beyond the spectacle, the event seeks to promote Quang Tri’s historical and cultural heritage, tourism potential and image as a friendly, dynamic and open destination. Provincial authorities also expect it to boost investment promotion, business connections, tourism and local economic growth.



The province aims to turn the festival into a distinctive annual international event, creating a new tourism product and raising Quang Tri’s profile on Vietnam’s tourism map, according to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The Festival for Peace 2026, themed “From memories to the future – Quang Tri for peace”, runs from April to December with a range of activities honouring the past and promoting the values of peace, solidarity and development./.

VNA