Quang Tri (VNA) – The Quang Tri International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026, themed “Fly over the Peaceful Homeland,” will take place from November 27 to 29, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 17.

To be held at Giai phong (Liberation) Square in Quang Tri ward and the Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national relic site, the event will be a highlight of the 2026 Festival for Peace. It will bring together around 70 domestic and international pilots and technicians.

Thirty-four hot air balloons, representing the 34 provinces and cities of Vietnam, will take to the skies above Quang Tri, offering a vibrant and colourful spectacle. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy aerial views of the region's landscapes and iconic landmarks, watch demonstrations, and interact with Vietnamese and international pilots and technical teams.

One of the festival's highlights will be a ceremony to salute a giant 2,025-square-metre national flag at the ancient Quang Tri Citadel. The event will also feature the simultaneous flight of 34 hot-air balloons at an altitude of 50 metres around the flag.

At night, illuminated hot air balloons, together with tens of thousands of floating lanterns along the Thach Han River, will create a moving display of lights in tribute to generations who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

The festival will also feature nightly art and music performances, community exchanges, and distinctive cultural and tourism experiences, creating a lively atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

In addition, activities within the first Quang Tri Cultural and Tourism Week will take place from November 24-30. The public will be able to enjoy activities promoting Indian tourism through Bollywood films, a culinary space, off-road vehicle excursions on sand dunes, jet ski demonstrations on the Nhat Le River, and cloud-hunting tours in Tan Lap and Huong Phung. Street performances, an ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show and a beach yoga festival will also be featured.

According to Ho Van Hoan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the events aim to help Quang Tri develop distinctive tourism products and enhance its competitiveness and visibility on the national tourism map.

The province also seeks to strengthen links between cultural, tourism, trade and service activities, thereby attracting more domestic and international visitors and contributing to local socio-economic development./.