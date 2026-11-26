Pretoria (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa hosted the Vietnam Food and Culture Day 2026 in Pretoria on the afternoon of November 24, bringing together Vietnamese expatriates, local officials, diplomats and international friends to celebrate Vietnamese culture through its traditional cuisine.

The event was held on the occasion of Vietnam's National Great Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Addressing the gathering, Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Nguyen Trong Kien welcomed guests and overseas Vietnamese, highlighting the role of cuisine in promoting cultural understanding.

Recalling the saying that “the shortest way to someone's heart is through their stomach”, he said Vietnamese cuisine is known for its distinctive flavours and reflects the country's history, culture and people's spirit. From traditional 'pho' (beef noodle soup) to fresh spring rolls, each dish embodies a balance of flavours and the values of sharing and family bonds.

He described food as a common language that could bridge differences and turn strangers into friends, expressing his hope that the event would strengthen mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, South Africa and international partners.

The ambassador also called on overseas Vietnamese to act as cultural ambassadors, promoting the homeland's traditions through their love for Vietnam and everyday contributions.

In a warm garden setting decorated with Vietnamese cultural touches, guests enjoyed a variety of traditional dishes prepared by the embassy's staff, including 'pho', steamed rice rolls, fresh shrimp spring rolls and fried spring rolls.

Wong Chia Chiann, Minister Counsellor at the Malaysian High Commission, who previously spent three and a half years working in Vietnam, praised the event as a thoughtful example of culinary diplomacy. Particularly fond of 'banh cuon' (steamed rice rolls), fresh shrimp spring rolls and 'pho', she said fond memories of Vietnam's people, food and vibrant lifestyle made her eager to return.

The official said culture is an important catalyst for bringing people together. Diplomacy is not only about relations between countries, but also about relationships between people. "When we understand and respect each other's cultures, we can move closer together,” she said./.