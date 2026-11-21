Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi officially opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day 2026, with an opening ceremony held at the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake on the morning of November 21.



Running from November 21 to 24 around Hoan Kiem Lake and at various cultural venues across the capital, the event aims to honour and promote the distinctive cultural values of Vietnam and Thang Long–Hanoi. It also marks Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference.



Delegates offer incense in tribute to King Ly Thai To (Photo: VNA)

From the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument to the pedestrian streets surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake, residents and visitors were immersed in a vibrant showcase of Thang Long–Hanoi's cultural heritage. They also welcomed parade contingents featuring more than 3,000 artisans, performers and residents from communes and wards across Hanoi, and enjoyed performances by the very communities that preserve, practise and pass down the city's cultural heritage.



In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Dai Thang said the event is being held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference (November 24, 1946–2026), while responding to Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.



He described the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate the enduring values of the nation's cultural heritage, pay tribute to generations who have preserved, enriched and passed on those values, and inspire national pride, a sense of responsibility and a renewed aspiration for creativity, enabling culture to remain a driving force in the country's new era of development.



Thang recalled President Ho Chi Minh's guiding message at the first National Cultural Conference that “Culture must light the way for the nation.”



According the Hanoi leader, in the country's new stage of development, Vietnam must harness the strength of its people while striking a balance between preserving national identity and embracing the finest achievements of humanity, as well as between tradition, innovation and creativity.



Vietnam Culture Day should become a truly celebration for the people, giving everyone the opportunity to participate in, experience, create and enjoy cultural values, he said.



With more than a thousand years of history, Hanoi has long served as a venue where the country's finest cultural values converge and flourish. These values are reflected in its rich heritage sites, historic landmarks, traditional craft villages, the Old Quarter, diverse art forms and longstanding customs passed down through generations.



To turn culture into a resource and a driver of development, Hanoi will continue to place culture and people at the heart of its development strategy. The city will prioritise resources for heritage preservation and promotion, while improving the quality of its cultural institutions.



It will also focus on nurturing the image of Hanoians as elegant, civilised, compassionate and creative; developing cultural industries, creative spaces, and cultural products and services that reflect the capital's identity; accelerating the application of science and technology and digital transformation in heritage preservation and promotion; and strengthening the role of local communities as key stakeholders in cultural development, while mobilising resources from across society.



As part of the celebrations, artistic performances are being staged at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, the Determined to Die for the Fatherland to Live monument and the intersection of Trang Tien Plaza and Hang Khay Street.



At the Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre and Hanoi Drama Theatre, daily performances feature excerpts and short plays about Hanoi, alongside opportunities for audiences to interact with artists and experience traditional water puppetry.



Meanwhile, cultural exhibition and interactive spaces have been set up at the eastern square of Hoan Kiem Lake, the Exhibition House at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, the Ho Guom Cultural Centre and the headquarters of Hanoi's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism at 47 Hang Dau Street.



These venues showcase the capital's cultural heritage, traditional craft products, performing arts and everyday cultural life./.