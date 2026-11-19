Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will stage high- and low-altitude fireworks from 8pm on November 24 as part of a special art programme celebrating Vietnam Culture Day 2026.



Under Plan No. 446/KH-UBND issued by the municipal People’s Committee on November 17, the event aims to promote the values and achievements of Vietnamese culture and people, foster patriotism and national pride, and encourage the preservation of national cultural identity.



Low-altitude fireworks will be installed on the roof and on both sides of Stand B at My Dinh National Stadium, near the stage area. High-altitude fireworks will be set off from an area between the clock tower and the vacant lot in front of the aquatic sports centre in Tu Liem ward.



The display will comprise 2,656 high-altitude fireworks, 648 low-altitude fireworks, 700 sets of fireworks with between 100 and 300 tubes each, and 1,400 DBG fireworks tubes.



Traffic restrictions will be imposed on both sides of Le Duc Tho street, from the Le Duc Tho-Le Quang Dao roundabout to the Le Duc Tho-Tan An Binh intersection, from 6:30pm during the preliminary rehearsal on November 19, the final rehearsal on November 22 and the official programme on November 24. The restrictions will remain in place until each event concludes./.

VNA