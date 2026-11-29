Ninh Binh (VNA) – Peach blossom growers across the northern province of Ninh Binh are busy tending their gardens and applying cultivation techniques to ensure the trees grow well and bloom in time for the 2027 Lunar New Year (Tet).

With careful preparations and experience gained over many growing seasons, local farmers are hoping for a successful crop that meets market demand and brings higher incomes.

Luu Van Tu, a farmer in Xuan Chinh hamlet, Chat Binh commune, has been growing peach trees for 20 years, including a decade specialising in ornamental varieties. He currently owns a garden covering more than 2,000 sq.m with around 300 trees.

Most of the trees were selected from Son La province and brought to his garden for grafting, cultivation and shaping over the years. Thanks to his experience and careful work, Tu has built a reputation for producing high-quality ornamental peach trees. Almost all the trees in his garden have already been booked by traders, at an average price of 2–3 million VND each.

However, he said securing orders is only the first step, as every tree still requires close attention before delivery. With temperatures forecast to be warmer than usual this year, growers are particularly concerned about flowers blooming too early. They must closely monitor weather conditions and adjust cultivation techniques to ensure the blossoms open at the right time.

More than two months before Tet, growers in Chat Binh are already working intensively. The commune has around 100 hectares of flowers and ornamental plants, including 60 hectares of peach trees.

Peach cultivation has become a major source of income, with some households earning hundreds of millions of VND annually from relatively small plots of land.

In Gia Lam commune, Nguyen Anh Dung manages a garden of more than 1,000 peach trees, many featuring large trunks and ancient-looking shapes. In recent years, he has developed grafted peach trees using wild peach trunks, combining their aged appearance with the vibrant blossoms of cultivated varieties.

Producing these trees requires substantial investment and careful work. After Tet, Dung travels to northern mountainous provinces to select attractive wild peach trunks. Once the trees have recovered, he grafts them with healthy branches from cultivated peach varieties. They then require at least two to three years of care, pruning and shaping before they are ready for sale.

With careful preparations and experience gained over many growing seasons, local farmers are hoping for a successful crop that meets market demand and brings higher incomes. (Photo: VNA)

Peach cultivation first took root in Gia Lam in the 1990s, initially as an experiment on its gravelly soil. The area now has around 35 hectares of peach orchards involving more than 200 households.

Pham Van Giang, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lam communal People's Committee, said the locality is supporting growers through land and capital arrangements, as well as technical training and the transfer of new cultivation methods.

Hopes for a successful harvest

Preparations are also underway in other peach-growing areas across Ninh Binh, including Trung Son, Vi Khe and Tam Chuc wards. Farmers are pruning trees, shaping branches, nurturing flower buds and monitoring the weather to ensure timely flowering.

Tran Cao Dat, Head of the Economic Division of Gia Lam commune, said controlling the flowering time is the most important stage of peach cultivation for Tet. Weather changes or improper care can cause flowers to bloom earlier or later than expected.

For growers, the Tet season is vital to their yearly income. Customers seek trees with appealing shapes, balanced canopies, and plentiful, evenly distributed buds.

Pham Van Sang, Vice Chairman of the Chat Binh communal People's Committee, said growers should also follow market preferences, diversify their products and seek customers early to secure outlets and reduce sales pressure closer to Tet.

Local authorities will continue supporting concentrated growing areas, encouraging the application of advanced techniques and helping farmers improve product quality and competitiveness.

In the coming weeks, growers will continue caring for each tree and adapting to weather conditions, hoping to ensure that the blossoms open on schedule and deliver a successful Tet season./.