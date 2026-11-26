Hanoi (VNA) – As Vietnam-New Zealand relations enter a new phase following their elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two countries are working to deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation while seeking new growth drivers based on science and technology, innovation and green transition.



The Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand held the Vietnam-New Zealand Business Connect 2026 in Auckland on November 25 in a hybrid format with an online connection to Hanoi. The event attracted nearly 100 delegates from ministries, agencies, organisations and businesses of both countries.



The event took place as bilateral economic and trade ties continued to maintain positive growth. In the first 10 months of 2026, two-way trade reached about 1.44 billion USD, up 16% year on year.

Vietnam's exports to New Zealand amounted to 733 million USD, up 23.3%, while imports totalled 704 million USD, up 9.4%. Vietnam is currently New Zealand's 10th largest trade partner, while New Zealand ranks 41st among Vietnam's trade partners.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang said the forum aims to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation in line with the stature of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2025.

It also seeks to translate into action the commitments made by the two countries' high-ranking leaders during the state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in August 2026.



Welcoming the positive results achieved in bilateral cooperation, Giang called on businesses from both countries to maintain close coordination and make more effective use of existing areas of cooperation in a greener and more sustainable manner. He highlighted the role of science, technology and innovation in generating new growth drivers.



He affirmed Vietnam's commitment to further improving its investment and business environment towards greater stability, transparency and competitiveness, in line with international standards, while safeguarding businesses' legitimate rights and interests. Vietnam will also create favourable conditions for New Zealand companies to make long-term and effective investments in areas of mutual strength and interest, he said.



Welcoming the steady growth in bilateral trade, Auckland Business Chamber’s COO Leah Gates spoke highly of the significance of the forum, describing it as an opportunity for businesses from both countries to exchange information and enhance mutual understanding, particularly of Vietnam's investment and business environment, thereby expanding trade and business links.



At the event, Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance introduced Vietnam's new investment incentives and the Government's efforts to develop infrastructure in a coordinated manner to better meet the needs of foreign investors. He also outlined the country's orientation towards attracting high-quality investment from New Zealand in technology, green transition and innovation.



From the business community's perspective, deputy head of the VCCI Legal Department Pham Ngoc Thach shared insights into the capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises and areas offering considerable potential for cooperation. He expressed his hope that the two sides would translate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical and effective business opportunities. The VCCI representative proposed measures to promote bilateral economic and trade ties in the coming period, as Vietnam prepares to host APEC Year 2027.



Discussions at the event reflected strong interest among New Zealand businesses in the Vietnamese market. Many questions focused on market access for New Zealand's key products, including honey and dairy products, as well as investment incentives for New Zealand investors and Vietnam's plans for infrastructure and logistics development in the coming years./.