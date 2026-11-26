Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Panama have agreed to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties, while expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, transport, and culture, sports and tourism.

The agreement was reached at the second meeting of the Vietnam-Panama Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation, held online on November 26, with venues in Hanoi and Panama city.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai and Panamanian Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industries Omar Torres De León.

Thai affirmed that Vietnam considers Panama an important partner in Latin America and stands ready to work with the country to promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as supply chain connectivity.

Given its strategic position in global trade and logistics networks, Panama could serve as a transit and distribution hub for Vietnamese goods seeking access to markets in Central America, the Caribbean and South America, he said.

For his part, De León praised bilateral cooperation, highlighting Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero's official visit to Vietnam in early October 2026 as an important milestone. Several key cooperation documents were signed during the visit.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation and agreed on measures for the coming period across six key areas: economy and trade, agriculture, science and technology, investment, transport, and culture, sports and tourism.

They agreed to diversify bilateral trade and strengthen business connectivity by promoting exchanges among trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and business communities to make better use of each other's market potential.

In agriculture, the two sides will enhance cooperation in animal and plant quarantine, food safety and technical exchanges, while working to open their markets to more agricultural products.

Science and technology were identified as promising areas. Both sides agreed to establish contact points among relevant agencies, increase information sharing, promote expert exchanges and facilitate business connections.

The two sides also discussed investment opportunities in digital economy, marine economy, energy transition, smart agriculture, food processing and consumer goods manufacturing. They agreed to step up negotiations on an agreement on the promotion and protection of investment.

The two countries also welcomed progress in maritime and air transport cooperation following the signing of new agreements, and discussed future cooperation in culture, sports and tourism.

At its conclusion, the two deputy ministers signed the minutes of the second meeting of the Vietnam-Panama Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation.

Panama has remained among Vietnam's top ten trading partners in Latin America for many years. According to the Department of Customs, bilateral trade reached 478.1 million USD in 2025, up 19.2% from 2024. Vietnam's exports to Panama totalled 462.6 million USD, up 18.42%, while imports stood at 15.5 million USD, up 48.14%.

Vietnam's main exports to Panama include footwear, phones and components, computers and electronic products, textiles and garments, transport vehicles and spare parts, and seafood. Its key imports from Panama are timber and wooden products, and seafood./.