Hung Yen (VNA) – China’s Chery Group and Vietnam’s Geleximco Group inaugurated their Omoda & Jaecoo auto plant in Hung Phu Industrial Park (IP) in the northern province of Hung Yen on November 29, adding another large-scale auto manufacturing project to Vietnam’s industrial footprint.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, in his speech, pressed Chery, Geleximco and their Omoda & Jaecoo joint venture to run the plant safely, stably and efficiently, protect product quality and consumer rights, and stick to committed investment timelines.

For the semiconductor and robot projects launched the same day, Tuc told the investors to stay on schedule, meet quality and legal standards, choose advanced, energy-efficient and eco-friendly technology, and tie output to domestic auto and manufacturing demand. They should also build semiconductor design and testing capacity, expand robot use in Vietnamese factories, and work with universities and research institutes on engineer and technician training, he said.

The Deputy PM requested Hung Yen province's authorities to support and monitor the projects, connect the IP to ports and airports, build worker housing and cultural facilities, set aside land for supporting industries and logistics, and attract selective hi-tech investment.

The first phase of the 209ha Hung Phu IP was also inaugurated at the ceremony. The IP was developed by Geleximco Hung Phu IP JSC, carries 2.3 trillion VND (88.4 million USD) in investment and is positioned as a synchronous, modern, green and smart industrial site.

The Omoda & Jaecoo plant, built in more than a year on over 38 ha, has 319 million USD in Phase I and II investment and 120,000 unit annual capacity. Phase III is expected to lift total investment to 875 million USD and capacity to 200,000 vehicles a year, with OMODA, JAECOO and iCAUR models for domestic sale and export.

The event also marked the launch of the Phase I R&D Centre at Hung Phu IP and the Phase I component project for two semiconductor chip and robot plants. The R&D centre will study, test and improve products and develop components for autos, chips and robots, while acting as a technology transfer and training hub for Vietnamese engineers and experts.

The semiconductor plant will cover 10.3ha, with about 75 million USD in Phase I investment and nearly 200 million products a year in design capacity. Its official production is slated for February 2028, focusing on chip assembly, packaging and testing. The robot plant will span about 5ha, with about 16 million USD in Phase I investment and 12,000 products a year in design capacity, and is due to start operating in November 2027.

Geleximco and partners are studying and pushing a 16-project investment agenda in Hung Yen and other localities, with a total planned capital of 12-17 billion USD.

On the same day, Tuc met with Chairman of Chery Group Yin Tongyue. He said the Government, ministries and Hung Yen are ready to support investors and solve their difficulties under law. He urged Chery to expand investment and use its network to draw ecosystem companies into Hung Yen and Vietnam.

Yin praised Vietnam’s investment climate and said the company wants long-term, deeper cooperation oriented toward greening, intelligence and internationalisation, while encouraging partner companies to explore opportunities./.