Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is turning up its year-end tourism push in 2026, pitching the metropolis as a fast-moving urban, financial and industrial hub with a sea-and-island cultural streak.

A festival week and marathon anchor the campaign

The push starts with the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, themed “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City Fest,” from December 4 to 12, 2026. The centrepiece is the 9th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon on December 4–6, expected to draw about 24,000 runners, including foreign and domestic travellers.

Organisers have lined up hotel and tour packages for runners and their families, and are showcasing city destinations at the Marathon Village and finish-line area.

Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said the marathon tournament supports the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, issued on September 9, 2025, on enhancing public health protection, care and improvement by pushing more residents into exercise and active lifestyles.

The department praised this season’s upgrades, from international standards to better runner experience, which should lift marathon performance in Vietnam.

The tourism week will also roll out routes spanning the Saigon River waterfront, where cuisine, craft villages and Vietnamese traditional costume performances are on show; Binh Duong ward for specialties and OCOP products; and Vung Tau ward for sea culture.

The municipal Department of Tourism has just run a survey and product experience event, plugging heritage and long-established craft villages into the city’s tourism supply chain and ecosystem.

Nguyen Huu An, deputy head of the planning and product development division at the municipal Department of Tourism, said practical activities, including cuisine tastings, a survey of Thu Dau Mot market and Bach Dang pedestrian street, and exchanges, open linkage opportunities and support distinctive cultural and craft-village routes for the year-end season and beyond.

In Chanh Hiep ward, the delegation surveyed Tuong Binh Hiep’s traditional lacquer craft and visited the Tuong Binh Hiep communal house and Rong Lu Bridge. Travel agents and companies also tried shaping and manual jar-firing at the Viet Long jar kiln, viewed modern ceramics at the Minh Long Ceramics Museum in Thuan An ward and explored the rustic, nostalgic Lai Thieu pottery garden.

Foreigners explore Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The department is also running the TVC “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City #MoreVibrantThanEver” on CNN, Discovery and Asian Food Network television and digital platforms across Asia-Pacific from November 20 to December 20. The campaign is designed to broaden global awareness of the Ho Chi Minh City tourism brand and present the city as a multi-faceted destination with rich experiences and constant reinvention.

Year-end stimulation with 156 schemes, preferential packages

The department data show that total tourism revenue hit 330.4 trillion VND (12.7 billion USD) in the first 11 months of 2026, up 29.54% year on year and 416 billion VND above the full-year target. Foreign arrivals topped 10.2 million, up 33.5%, while domestic arrivals neared 47.6 million, up 4.39%.

To keep that momentum, the year-end stimulus drive has 43 participants offering 156 schemes and preferential packages. Many hotels and resorts are cutting 20–48% off published room rates, and travel firms are offering tours from 200,000 VND per visitor.

Tours and lodging facilities will be linked with the year-end “Shopping Season in Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City” stimulation drive. That lets festival-season visitors combine sightseeing, dining and shopping in one trip and gives tourism companies more ways to capture peak-season demand. The local image, meanwhile, is being built around craft village excellence, cultural depth and sea-and-island scenery.

Pham Huy Binh, Director of the department, said the sector has already beaten its revenue target while one peak month is still away. The department expects the year-end run of cultural, sports and festival events to pull in more visitors and encourage them to stay longer and spend more on rooms, food, sightseeing and shopping.

Peak-season purchasing power should lift revenue for firms and business households and increase tourism’s contribution to local economic growth, Binh added./.