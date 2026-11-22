Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau on November 21 opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day and the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026, under the theme “Shining cultural identity – Ca Mau shrimp reaching the world”.

The opening ceremony took place at Phan Ngoc Hien Square in An Xuyen ward, with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, representatives of ministries and agencies, provincial leaders and thousands of local residents.

Addressing the event, the Deputy PM emphasised that culture is the soul of the nation, its spiritual foundation, intrinsic strength and an important driving force for development. Culture is reflected not only in traditional values passed down through generations but also in lifestyles, social conduct, creativity and aspirations for progress among individuals, communities and nations, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



In Ca Mau, culture and shrimp farming are closely intertwined. Shrimp farming forms an integral part of the riverine, forest and coastal culture of residents in Vietnam’s southernmost region. Mangrove-shrimp and rice-shrimp farming models, together with the Ca Mau shrimp brand, embody indigenous knowledge and generations of experience in living harmoniously with nature.

The festival takes on added significance as it coincides with activities marking Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, he noted.

Chau called on ministries, localities, associations and businesses in the shrimp industry to shift towards more in-depth development, prioritising quality, added value and sustainable incomes for farmers. He urged Ca Mau to establish clear development orientations for each ecological zone, select effective production models and replicate successful practices.

The province should take the lead in applying science and technology, promoting innovation and digital transformation to address major challenges facing the industry, improve supply-chain value and link shrimp production with cultural and tourism development. He added that the Government would direct ministries and agencies to improve institutional frameworks and policies, creating favourable conditions for the sustainable growth of Vietnam’s shrimp sector.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau province Lu Quang Ngoi speaks at the opening ceremony of the second Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2026 (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said Ca Mau is a meeting point of the distinctive cultural traditions of the Kinh, Chinese and Khmer ethnic communities. Don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), cai luong (reformed opera), Ngu am (five-tone musical ensemble), traditional festivals, craft villages, cuisine and community-oriented lifestyles have shaped the identity of this riverine, forested and coastal land.

These cultural values, nurtured through generations of land reclamation, construction and defence, are a source of pride and an invaluable internal resource for sustainable development, he noted.

The provincial leader said that with three sides bordering the sea, a 310-km coastline and diverse saltwater, freshwater and brackish ecosystems, Ca Mau also boasts significant marine economic and aquatic resources. Shrimp has become a key commodity, underpinning the livelihoods of large numbers of residents and serving as a prominent symbol of the provincial economy.

The province's shrimp output is estimated at 636,000 tonnes this year, up 6.9% year on year, while seafood export revenue is projected to exceed 2.8 billion USD.

Ngoi stressed that taking Ca Mau shrimp to global markets requires more than higher output. Quality, reputation, environmental responsibility and greater economic benefits for farmers, businesses and communities must be the priorities.

The five-day festival, which runs until November 25, features 350 booths and is expected to attract 8,000–10,000 visitors. It aims to promote the local shrimp brand, connect markets, technology and investment, and strengthen cooperation throughout the industry's value chain.

Provincial authorities also expect the event and its accompanying cultural and tourism activities to stimulate trade, boost economic growth and contribute to the province's target of achieving growth of more than 10% in 2026./.