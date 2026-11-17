Hanoi (VNA) - From the tunnels of Cu Chi to the temples of Ba Den Mountain, the journey through southern Vietnam traces the region's wartime past and enduring spiritual traditions. The route takes visitors through the underground network where local residents once lived and worked during the war, before continuing to a mountain long associated with the worship of Linh Son Thanh Mau. Along the way, regional cuisine and cultural activities in November provide further insight into local life and traditions.



Cu Chi: A glimpse into life underground during wartime



About 70 kilometres from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, the Cu Chi Tunnels offer a glimpse into the ingenuity and resilience of those who lived and fought underground during the war. The historic site has two visitor areas, Ben Duoc and Ben Dinh, both open to the public.



For visitors heading to Tay Ninh later in the day, either site can fit into a morning itinerary. At Ben Duoc, allow around two hours to explore the tunnel network and learn about its history with a local guide.



Hidden beneath the forest canopy is an extensive network of tunnels once used for daily activities, meetings and medical care during the war. Underground kitchens, meeting rooms and infirmaries illustrate how Cu Chi residents adapted to life under harsh conditions and the constant threat of attack. Some sections are narrow and low-ceilinged, so visitors who are uncomfortable in confined spaces can explore the site above ground instead.



Before leaving, visitors are often served boiled cassava with sesame salt, a simple dish closely associated with wartime life in Cu Chi. When food was scarce, cassava became a staple and, at times, a substitute for rice.



A taste of Trang Bang and a pilgrimage to Ba Den Mountain



Trang Bang offers a natural stopping point for lunch on the journey from Cu Chi to Tay Ninh. Among the area's best-known dishes are dew-dried rice paper rolls served with boiled pork, fresh herbs and wild vegetables, and the local noodle soup known as banh canh Trang Bang. The rice paper's characteristic soft, chewy texture makes it ideal for wrapping the meat and vegetables without first dipping it in water.



At Ba Den Mountain, the visit can take in both Ba Pagoda, located halfway up the mountain, and the Buddhist complex at Van Son Peak. Cable car services connect the two areas via the Chua Hang and Tam An routes. Visitors planning to see both sites in one afternoon should check the final cable car departure times before setting out.



For local residents, visiting the mountain is more than a sightseeing excursion. The pilgrimage is commonly known as ‘di vieng Ba’, a local expression referring to a visit to Linh Son Thanh Mau, the mountain's revered female deity. Worshipped at Dien Ba, a shrine next to the pagoda, she is an important figure in the spiritual life of the region. Families traditionally come to offer incense and pray for their parents' health and their children's well-being, maintaining a practice passed down through generations. Visitors to the pagoda and shrine are expected to dress appropriately, with shoulders and knees covered.



Rising 986 meters above sea level, Ba Den Mountain's summit is home to several large-scale Buddhist sculptures. The complex features the 72-meter bronze statue of Tay Bo Da Son Bodhisattva, a representation of compassion; a Maitreya Bodhisattva statue assembled from 6,688 sandstone blocks; and a statue of Kanakamuni Buddha, one of the Buddhas of the past.



The three figures carry symbolic associations with the past, present and future in Buddhist tradition. Beyond the religious complex, the summit also offers views across the surrounding plains of Tay Ninh.



The Buddhist complex atop Ba Den Mountain is often seen rising above a sea of clouds, drawing visitors to one of southern Vietnam's prominent spiritual destinations. Photo: Duong Duc Kien

November brings cultural events to Ba Den Mountain



A wood sculpture exhibition titled Moc Thien opened on November 15 at Dieu Nghia Lecture Hall in the Ba Pagoda area. The exhibition features Buddhist-themed works by Venerable Thich Nu Dieu Man, head of Quan Am Pagoda on the mountain, and Buddhist followers.



From November 20 to 29, visitors to the summit can also join pottery-making, painting and calligraphy workshops.



The Ba Den Leaf Market, scheduled for November 21 and 22, will bring regional cuisine to the mountain under the theme "Three Regions". Running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the food court square, the market will feature specialties from northern, central and southern Vietnam.



Instead of using cash, visitors exchange leaves for food, following a traditional form of trading once practised at local markets.



Sun World Ba Den Mountain welcomes visitors in November with a programme of cultural events, art exhibitions and activities showcasing Vietnamese traditions.

During the same period, a promotional cable car package covering the Van Son Peak and Chua Hang routes is expected to be available from November 20 to 29, at a proposed price of 250,000 VND (approximately 10 USD) per ticket, a 62% reduction on the regular fare.



A second promotional period is planned for December 19–31, with tickets priced at 200,000 VND, representing a 69% discount. Visitors are advised to check the applicable fares and booking conditions for their chosen travel dates before purchasing tickets./.