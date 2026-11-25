Lam Dong (VNA) – The night-time economy is emerging as a new growth driver for tourism, trade and services in central province of Lam Dong, particularly in its eastern coastal area, which boasts more than 192 kilometres of coastline and significant potential for tourism development.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, night-time economic activities have taken shape through products combining arts, culture, cuisine and shopping. Notable attractions include the Fishermen Show, Cham cultural experiences at Po Sah Inu Tower, and entertainment activities at NovaWorld Phan Thiet. Food streets and night markets offering local specialities, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and souvenirs are also expanding.

In coastal tourism wards such as Mui Ne, Phu Thuy and Tien Thanh, local authorities and businesses are making use of available spaces to offer visitors more evening entertainment options. The combination of residential, commercial, service, accommodation and transport infrastructure with coastal landscapes provides favourable conditions for developing the night-time economy.

Le Thanh Son, Chairman of the Mui Ne ward People's Committee, said night-time activities help extend daytime economic operations and improve overall efficiency, while creating distinctive attractions for localities. Diverse and well-invested products could encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more, he noted.

Night-time tourism offerings include art performances, sports and wellness activities, shopping, entertainment, sightseeing and dining. Key locations include entertainment areas along Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Huynh Thuc Khang streets in Mui Ne, both banks of the Ca Ty River and Tuyen Quang and Hung Vuong streets in Phu Thuy, and NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Tien Thanh ward.

In the Phu Quy Special Zone, a night food street launched on a trial basis in May has helped diversify tourism products, stimulate consumption and create livelihoods for local residents. It has received positive feedback from islanders and visitors.

Do Minh Chuc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Phu Quy Special Zone, said the food street aims to provide a civilised culinary and cultural space where visitors can relax and enjoy local experiences after exploring the island, while promoting the image of Phu Quy people as as “friendly, hospitable and honest”, leaving a positive impression on visitors.

Phan Bao Giang, Vice Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance, said Lam Dong's coastal landscape offers a major advantage in developing the night-time economy. Evening experiences by the sea have distinctive appeal, with lighting, sounds, scenery, cuisine and emotions differing from daytime sightseeing. Coastal spaces could accommodate community activities, sports, walking, dining, artistic performances and cultural events if properly organised, he added.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dinh Van Tuan said the eastern area has favourable conditions for night-time economic development, including its location within the Mui Ne National Tourism Area, coastal advantages, commercial and service networks, accommodation facilities and public spaces being upgraded.

Development should build on local strengths, focusing on upgrading existing activities, improving connectivity between service destinations, making effective use of public spaces and implementing pilot programmes before scaling up, the official said.

Tourism businesses have proposed zoning night-time activities, with the Ca Ty Centre–Tien Thanh area serving as a hub for cuisine, night markets and large outdoor performances, while Ham Tien–Mui Ne could become a beach bar and entertainment area.

Other proposals include a coastal street art route featuring acoustic, jazz and rock performances, modern adaptations of Cham instrumental music, magic shows and weekend fire-dancing; inland waterway ports; and dinner cruises offering views of Mui Ne Bay accompanied by live instrumental music.

Lam Dong welcomed more than 20.68 million visitors in the first 10 months of this year, up 20.37% year-on-year, including 1.2 million international visitors. Tourism revenue reached 57.5 trillion VND (2.2 billion USD), up 23.71%. Visitor numbers are expected to continue rising during the year-end holiday season./.