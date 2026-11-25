Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised the need to develop Government resolutions and action programmes implementing the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for 2027 under an integrated approach.



They must follow the principle of “one unified programme, one list of key tasks, and one mechanism for monitoring, urging implementation and evaluating results,” the PM said while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on November 25.



Participants discussed and agreed on developing a Government action programme to implement the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly on the socio-economic development plan, while incorporating tasks under action programmes implementing the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for 2027.



The programme will be issued together with the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP on key tasks and solutions for implementing the 2027 socio-economic development plan and State budget estimates.



Noting that 2027 has been designated a year of acceleration and breakthrough, he pointed to the target of achieving economic growth of at least 10% while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances.



The PM stressed that the ambitious targets required far-reaching innovation in the development of resolutions and action programmes, the formulation of task groups, as well as leadership, direction, administration and implementation methods.



Accordingly, ministries, sectors and localities should proactively coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to conduct a comprehensive review of tasks to be carried out in 2027, particularly those set out in resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the National Assembly.



This will provide the basis for an overall, coordinated, detailed and specific implementation plan, ensuring clarity on the responsible person, task, accountability, timeline, deliverable and expected outcome. Each key task must have a designated lead agency and measurable quantitative targets.



The PM underscored several principles and requirements, while highlighting several specific tasks, beginning with calculating the total social investment capital required to achieve double-digit growth.



Regarding science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, he called for specific results and products that could be commercialised in 2027 in several essential industries and sectors. These should help raise productivity and improve the economy’s competitiveness in industry, construction, agriculture and services, while supporting the development of new industries and sub-sectors, renewal of the growth model and national development.



The PM called for specific guidance on task groups concerning macroeconomic stability, inflation control and the maintenance of major economic balances, which he described as the top priority.



Other areas included lawmaking and administrative reform, the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions, improved implementation quality and governance, the development and completion of databases, social welfare, and the development of education, culture and healthcare, as well as the implementation of national target programmes.



Building on the principles, approaches and issues discussed and agreed upon at the meeting, the PM asked the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to continue reviewing and supplementing the draft resolution and action programme, seek further opinions and finalise the documents for submission to the Government.



Regarding key tasks from now until the end of 2026, he urged ministries, sectors, localities, agencies and units to press ahead with the assigned task groups and solutions to achieve the set targets, particularly those on economic growth, macroeconomic stability and inflation control.



He placed particular emphasis on measures to accelerate public investment in association with the accountability of heads of agencies, stimulate consumer demand, and manage monetary policy, interest rates and prices of key commodities./.

VNA