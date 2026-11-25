Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received outgoing Bhutanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kinzang Dorji in Hanoi on November 25.



The leader extended his regards and best wishes for good health to the King, Queen, Royal Family and people of Bhutan.



He commended the ambassador's positive contributions to deepening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Bhutan. In particular, he praised the ambassador's role in coordinating to organise the successful state visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Bhutan in August 2025, a historic visit that marked an important milestone in bilateral relations.

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of Bhutan’s development approach, which links economic growth with human development, uses people’s happiness as a measure of progress, and places importance on preserving cultural values and protecting the environment. He said these orientations are also consistent with Vietnam’s development vision and provided a foundation for the two countries to tap their cooperation potential.



He proposed that the two countries usher in a new phase of stronger and more substantive bilateral relations, particularly as they prepare to mark the 15th anniversary of diplomatic ties on January 19, 2027. The Vietnamese leader called for stronger high-level and other-level exchanges, the early establishment of a bilateral consultation mechanism, and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Vietnam and the Royal Government of Bhutan, signed in August 2025.



He also proposed continued discussions and negotiations towards signing specific agreements to provide a framework for bilateral cooperation.



General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to supply products sought by Bhutan, including food, consumer goods and construction materials, and encouraged Vietnamese businesses to invest in Bhutan.



He emphasised the need for the two sides to coordinate and share experience in sustainable development, while stepping up cooperation in clean energy, green industry, high-tech smart agriculture, spiritual tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



Affirming Vietnam’s readiness to serve as a bridge for Bhutan to expand its relations with ASEAN member states, General Secretary and President Lam suggested that the two countries continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and multilateral parliamentary forums.



For his part, Ambassador Dorji conveyed the greetings of the King and Queen to the top Vietnamese leader and his spouse, as well as the Bhutanese King and Queen's invitation for the Vietnamese leader to pay a state visit to Bhutan at an early date.



The ambassador expressed his sincere appreciation for the friendship and support extended by General Secretary and President Lam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese ministries, agencies and organisations throughout his tenure.



He spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements, development vision and determination as the Party and State lead the country into a new development era. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of General Secretary and President Lam and other Vietnamese leaders, Vietnam will successfully achieve its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.



Ambassador Dorji stressed that Bhutan highly valued its friendship with Vietnam and wished to expand cooperation in areas with strong potential. He affirmed that, in his new capacity upon returning home, he will continue working to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people exchanges.



He pledged to promote the signing of cooperation agreements, including a free trade agreement, an agreement on the promotion and protection of investments, a double taxation avoidance agreement and an air transport agreement. The ambassador proposed that the two countries establish honorary consular representation at an early date to facilitate connections between their ministries, agencies and businesses.



General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the ambassador’s views and wished him success in his new position, expressing hope that he will continue contributing to the development of Vietnam-Bhutan relations./.

VNA