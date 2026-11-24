Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the US, on November 23.



On the occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a message to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman, Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Coly Seck, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. In his message, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his deep sympathy for the losses and humanitarian hardships endured by the Palestinian people. He stressed that Vietnam calls on all parties to strictly observe the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.



The top leader reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people and the two-State solution.



Vietnam has participated in the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip and is working with the United Nations and international partners to support reconstruction and help restore normal life for the Palestinian people, he stated./.

VNA