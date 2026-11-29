Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse Alouny Kommasith left Hanoi on November 29 morning, concluding a successful official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 12th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.

The Lao PM's visit from November 27-28 was made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

During his stay, PM Saleumxay and his spouse, together with the Lao high-ranking delegation, laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Monument to Heroic Martyrs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received the Lao PM, while PM Hung hosted an official welcome ceremony and held talks with PM Saleumxay. National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu also met with the Lao leader.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leaders welcomed PM Saleumxay's official visit and his participation in the two sub-regional summits, saying his presence contributed to their success and reflected the strong spirit of cooperation among countries in the Mekong sub-region.

They congratulated him on his election as Prime Minister by the 10th National Assembly of Laos, noting that this first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity carried important political significance. It would help strengthen political trust, translate high-level commitments into concrete actions and provide fresh momentum for deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral ties.

On the occasion of the 51st National Day of Laos (December 2, 2026), the Vietnamese leaders congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements and expressed confidence that the country would successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and fulfil its development goals in the new period.

For his part, PM Saleumxay expressed profound gratitude for the warm and thoughtful reception extended to him and the Lao delegation by the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people.

He affirmed that Laos consistently attaches great importance to and gives top priority to preserving and developing relations with Vietnam. The Lao leader said the bilateral relationship is a unique special bond in international relations and an invaluable asset of strategic significance for the national construction and defence of both countries.

The PM also expressed gratitude for Vietnam's wholehearted and valuable support for Laos during its past struggle for national liberation and its current process of national construction and development.

Regarding future cooperation, the leaders of both countries agreed to strengthen strategic connectivity across all fields and effectively implement high-level agreements, while preparing for cooperation activities in 2027.

They agreed to maintain regular exchanges of high-level and other delegations, enhance defence and security cooperation, safeguard border stability and create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment ties. Both sides set a target of raising bilateral trade to 5 billion USD and eventually 10 billion USD.

Priority will also be given to accelerating key infrastructure, transport and energy connectivity projects, expanding education and human resources cooperation, and promoting science and technology and digital transformation. The two sides will also work to make effective use of the project on population data management and citizen identification in Laos.

The leaders agreed to coordinate activities for the 2027 Vietnam - Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

They also underscored the importance of closer coordination at regional and international forums and stronger trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

The leaders of the two countries emphasised the importance of strengthening solidarity, enhancing political trust, and promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, given complex developments in the global and regional landscape. They affirmed their determination to preserve and advance the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, in support of each nation’s cause of national construction and defence./.