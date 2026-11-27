Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in Hanoi on November 27 evening to attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van welcomed the Cambodian delegation at Noi Bai International Airport.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Hangchuon Naron; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Koeut Rith; Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul; Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth; Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina; Minister of Tourism Huot Hak; Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vandy; and Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea, among others.

At an international press conference in Hanoi on November 26, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the 12th CLMV Summit will be held under the theme “Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future,” while the 11th ACMECS Summit's theme is “Socio-Economic Growth and Development Towards a Smart and Sustainable ACMECS.” Both are regular biennial events of the two leading Mekong cooperation mechanisms.

At Vietnam's initiative, the CLMV Summit will, for the first time, invite development partners, development organisations, and businesses to attend, she noted.

Hang stressed that Mekong countries attach great importance to the two summits and expect them to set new cooperation directions, renew priorities and implementation methods, and deliver more practical and effective outcomes, contributing to the development of member countries and peace, stability and cooperation in the sub-region./.