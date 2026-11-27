Seoul (VNA) - During his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policy and Strategy, met with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and worked with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung Kwan on November 27.



PM Han welcomed the Vietnamese Party and Government delegation, expressing her appreciation for bilateral ties and her desire to deepen cooperation.



Nghi conveyed Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s greetings and expressed confidence that the Korean Government will successfully realise its vision of becoming an “irreplaceable" nation, joining the world’s top three AI and top five science and technology powers.



Both sides welcomed positive developments in bilateral relations, with political trust strengthened through regular exchanges, economic, trade and investment cooperation remaining a key pillar, and people-to-people exchanges flourishing.



They agreed to consolidate political trust, implement high-level agreements, expand collaboration through Party, Government and parliamentary channels, and support each other at regional and international forums. They also pledged to coordinate activities marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) 2027.



Discussing Vietnam’s development priorities, Nghi highlighted the country’s goals of accelerating growth, renewing its development model, improving competitiveness, advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and building a modern industrial sector.



He called on the RoK to expand cooperation in areas of mutual strength, promote business connectivity, support human resources development and technology transfer, and encourage Korean firms to invest further in Vietnam’s priority sectors, including AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, materials and energy.



The official also called for joint efforts to raise bilateral trade to 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.



At the meeting with Minister Kim, the two sides exchanged experience in their respective national self-reliance strategies and national strategies for improving labour quality and productivity.



The Vietnamese official proposed regular programmes to improve Vietnam’s industrial productivity through digital transformation, AI applications in factories, experience sharing in production and processing, quality management and support for Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises.



As part of his visit, Nghi also received representatives of major Korean economic groups, including Samsung, SK and Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), and visited Pangyo Techno Valley.



The official underscored the important role of foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam’s economy and called on Samsung, SK and LH to expand investment, strengthen technological capabilities and help Vietnamese firms integrate more deeply into global value chains.



He also encouraged Korean partners to share experience in developing high-tech parks and innovation ecosystems inspired by Pangyo Techno Valley, fostering closer cooperation among localities, businesses and research institutions of the two countries./.

VNA