Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted an official welcome ceremony for Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on November 27 afternoon.



The Lao PM is paying an official visit to Vietnam where he will attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



This is Saleumxay Kommasith’s first official visit to Vietnam and also his first overseas trip since he was approved by the 10th Lao National Assembly as Prime Minister in October.



Choosing Vietnam as his first destination reaffirms the country’s top-priority position in Laos’ foreign policy, while demonstrating the consistent inheritance and continuation of the tradition of close, loyal and enduring ties between the two Parties, States and peoples across generations of leaders.



The visit is expected to provide strong political momentum for consolidating political trust, strengthening strategic exchanges and translating high-level agreements into practical cooperation programmes and projects that bring tangible benefits to the people and business communities of both countries.



The Lao PM’s active participation in the 11th ACMECS Summit and the 12th CLMV Summit in Hanoi also reflects increasingly close coordination between the two countries on regional issues and their shared commitment to building a peaceful, stable, united, interconnected and sustainably developing Mekong subregion for the benefit of countries and people across the region.



Following the welcome ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held talks to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation in recent years, particularly the implementation of agreements and perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States.



The two leaders also viewed a photo exhibition showcasing the countries and people of Vietnam and Laos, as well as milestones in the history of their special ties. The exhibition was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency./.

VNA