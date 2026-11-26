Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Commander-in-Chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on November 26.



Attendees included Politburo members: General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other Party Central Committee members, leaders of ministries, sectors and agencies, and council members. Read full story



- The Political Bureau has agreed in principle to establish the Van Phong Special Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, paving the way for the development of a new growth centre with strong international competitiveness.



In its Conclusion No. 128-KL/TW dated November 20, 2026, signed by Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, the Politburo said the decision followed consideration of proposal from the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee and feedback from relevant agencies at a meeting on November 13. Read full story



- The theme “Jointly Forging a New Era of Resilience, Innovation and Prosperity,” proposed by Vietnam for APEC Year 2027, sends an important and timely political and economic message to member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the wider world, a Russian expert has said.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Moscow, Assoc. Prof. Maxim Kazanin from the International Business Department, Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said the theme, put forward by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, directly addresses current global challenges. Read full story



- Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11) on November 27-28 are expected to provide fresh impetus to bilateral ties and deepen the concept of “strategic cohesion” between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit, the ambassador described the event as one of particular diplomatic significance and strategic importance to bilateral relations, while also contributing to Mekong sub-regional cooperation. Read full story



- As the global race for scientific and technological advancement intensifies, developing a highly skilled STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workforce is essential for Vietnam to adapt to, access and master emerging technologies, particularly strategic ones, and strengthen its technological capabilities.



With Vietnam seeking to develop high-tech industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and renewable energy, demand for skilled workers is rising. This requires not only expanding the workforce but also improving its quality and capacity to master and develop new technologies. Read full story

Quang Tri allocates over 50 billion VND for trade promotion in 2026-2030, supporting OCOP entities in market expansion and brand development (Photo: VNA)

- E-commerce is creating new opportunities for OCOP (One Commune One Product) producers to expand markets and reach consumers nationwide, but sustaining sales requires stronger business capabilities and more effective market organisation.



Rather than relying on traditional outlets, cooperatives, businesses and household producers are increasingly using short videos, livestreams and e-commerce platforms to introduce their products, origins and production processes and distinctive values. These tools help bring producers closer to consumers and expand their reach beyond local markets. Read full story



- The policy allowing businesses to deduct up to 200% of research and development (R&D) expenses when calculating taxable income is expected to provide additional resources for innovation, encourage investment in technology, and help enterprises develop new products and gradually strengthen their technological capabilities.



Tax incentives are particularly important for technology businesses, as R&D involves not only researching new technologies but also continuously improving products, enhancing features, optimising processes and increasing productivity. Such activities require sustained investment, while commercial returns often take considerable time to materialise. Read full story



- Michael Bublé, the internationally acclaimed Canadian singer and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer, will deliver a special performance at the 2026 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony on the evening of December 4 at Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi.



Renowned for his singular style, vocal power, and world-class showmanship, Bublé has captivated audiences around the world with his distinctive blend of pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, delivering music that celebrates love, hope, and the power of human connection./. Read full story