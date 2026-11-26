Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam may see the construction of an additional airport in the central province of Quang Ngai, with an investment of 11.3 trillion VND (428 million USD).



According to Plan No. 436/KH-UBND issued recently by the provincial People's Committee regarding the implementation of the proposal to develop the Ly Son Special Zone into a hub for island and marine tourism with a roadmap extending to 2030 and a vision toward 2045, the Ly Son Airport is one of 14 projects included in the province’s list of investment priorities.



Specifically, the proposed airport has an estimated total investment of 11.3 trillion VND and would span approximately 150 hectares. The entire investment capital is expected to be raised from non-budgetary sources, with the development phase slated for the period between 2030 and 2045. This project represents one of the major transport infrastructure initiatives proposed by Quang Ngai province for the Ly Son Special Zone.



Ly Son is an island district situated approximately 17 nautical miles from the mainland, with a total land area of only about 10.4 square kilometres. Consequently, the planned airport would occupy an area equivalent to roughly 14.4% of the island’s existing landmass.



The island is renowned for its ancient volcanic landscapes, garlic fields, pristine blue waters, and historical sites linked to the nation’s maritime sovereignty. The proposal to construct an airport on the island is expected to create a new mode of connectivity, complementing the existing maritime transport links.



The Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee has set a target for Ly Son to welcome 400,000 tourists by 2030, generating 900 billion VND in total revenue. Looking ahead to 2045, the goal is to increase tourist arrivals to 2.5 million, with total tourism revenue reaching 4.5 trillion VND./.

VNA