Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence always values cooperation with the Russian Security Council, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang told Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov during a reception in Hanoi on November 26.

Giang said the Vietnam–Russia traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership are growing, with national defence as a strategic pillar.

He expressed his belief that bilateral defence – security cooperation will be stronger in both form and substance, for the benefit of the two countries’ people and for global and regional peace and stability.

Hailing recent defence collaboration, he cited exchanges at all levels, training, ties between their military arms and services and among agencies, units, academies and schools, along with sci-tech research at the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Centre.

Looking ahead, the host said he wants both sides to push the agreed items, focusing on cooperation between military arms and services as well as between agencies and units under the two defence ministries, plus training. He asked the Russian Security Council to support and report to competent authorities so the Russian Government and defence ministry keep raising quotas and expanding training specialties for Vietnam People’s Army officers.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence welcomes Russian defence ministry leaders, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and Russian defence enterprises to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo in Hanoi this December, he said, considering it an important contribution to the event’s success.

Venediktov, for his part, praised cooperation between the Russian Security Council and the Vietnamese ministry. He welcomed recent progress in Russia–Vietnam relations and bilateral defence – security ties, calling for more effective joint work ahead./.