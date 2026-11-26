Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s replacement for Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW must set out task-and-solution packages to pool and deploy all economic resources efficiently, targeting double-digit growth and a revamp of the national growth model, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told a meeting in Hanoi on November 26.

Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW was issued by the Politburo on January 15, 2019, aiming to enhance the efficiency of managing, utilising, and leveraging the economy's resources.

PM Hung, also head of the steering committee for drafting a resolution replacing Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW, called the project especially important and told committee members to commit brainpower and time and work urgently and responsibly so the draft can be submitted to the Politburo soon.

The committee should concentrate on big task groups, above all mobilising and using the very large total investment capital across society efficiently, while maximising other resources such as institutional mechanisms, human and natural resources, infrastructure, science – technology, innovation, culture, history, tradition, landscapes, geostrategic position, national brand, Vietnamese companies and products, and development spaces, he said.

According to him, fast and sustainable growth cannot rely only on traditional drivers. Vietnam needs forceful steps to overhaul its growth model around science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, better governance and administration, higher labour productivity and stronger economic competitiveness.

Conclusions by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on renewing the growth model require Vietnam to raise the efficiency of resource mobilisation and convert resources into growth drivers.

The scale and complexity of the work, under a new approach, demand careful preparation for a high-quality, highly feasible Politburo draft that meets new conditions, and the committee must assign tasks scientifically with a clear, specific and feasible roadmap and plan, PM Hung said.

He broadly backed the draft’s structure and content but said it must closely track the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat’s guidelines and the top leader’s direction on resource mobilisation and use.

The first meeting of the steering committee for drafting a resolution replacing Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW on November 26, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

On Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW and Conclusion No. 115-KL/TW, issued by the Politburo on January 16, 2025, he ordered close adherence to their viewpoints, targets, tasks and solutions, with clear findings on completion, substantive changes and limitations, as well as identification of bottlenecks and causes.

On national development resources, he said Vietnam must identify and assess them correctly, with no overlap or omissions, and must designate a lead and coordinating agency for each resource.

He said the National Assembly has passed the Law on Urban Development with policies to pool resources and unlock new development space. Breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are improving governance across the Government, ministries, agencies and localities, cutting compliance time and costs for companies and citizens and supporting development across sectors.

Proposals on viewpoints, targets, tasks and solutions must flow from the review, the identified bottlenecks and the needs of the new development stage, and must closely follow General Secretary and President To Lam’s guiding thinking, including a decisive shift from “pooling resources” to “governing national resources”, he said.

Agencies and units were asked to set quantitative targets for quantifiable resources and allocate resources by efficiency, productivity, spillover and output, ultimately renewing Vietnam’s growth model, delivering fast and sustainable growth and lifting productivity and competitiveness.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), the committee’s standing agency, must work closely with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Central Council for Theoretical Studies and relevant ministries, agencies and localities to ensure the scheme is delivered with quality and on schedule.

The Government leader also commented on the draft implementation plan, with specific milestones, and the committee’s working rules. During the process, the MOF should arrange research, surveys and seminars and seek expert input to clarify issues requiring deeper study and issues where views still differ, feeding into the drafting and completion of the new resolution./.