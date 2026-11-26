Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received outgoing Bhutanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kinzang Dorji in Hanoi on November 25.



The leader extended his regards and best wishes for good health to the King, Queen, Royal Family and people of Bhutan. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired a meeting with the Ministry of National Defence and central agencies in Hanoi on November 25 on policies to develop theories of Vietnam’s national defence policy and military art.



In his remarks outlining key areas for research into Vietnam’s defence policy and military art, the leader stressed that the defence and military policy constitutes a system of the Party’s viewpoints, guidelines, orientations and fundamental principles on national defence, the building of national defence capabilities and armed forces, and preparations for and the implementation of national defence and military struggles to firmly safeguard the Fatherland in each revolutionary period. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised the need to develop Government resolutions and action programmes implementing the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for 2027 under an integrated approach.



They must follow the principle of “one unified programme, one list of key tasks, and one mechanism for monitoring, urging implementation and evaluating results,” the PM said while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on November 25. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has underlined the need to promptly implement laws and resolutions recently adopted by the National Assembly (NA), from the first extraordinary session of the 16th legislature to date while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on November 25.



The Government leader stressed the need to issue all necessary guiding documents in full to ensure the implementation of laws and resolutions and bring them into practice. Read full story



- The third mock “Children’s National Assembly” session of 2026 will take place in Hanoi on December 5–6, bringing together 320 child delegates from 34 provinces and cities.



Under the theme “Building a Safe and Friendly Digital Environment – Shaping the Next Generation of Citizens”, the session will focus on issues directly related to children’s rights, safety and development in the digital environment. Read full story

Processing octopus for export to the Japanese market at Huy Nam Company, An Giang (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam needs to shift its focus from expanding import-export volumes to improving the quality and efficiency of trade activities, while strengthening domestic production capacity and increasing the value retained by local businesses, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai has said.



Speaking at a consultation workshop on the strategy for merchandise exports and imports, recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), Thai said rising export turnover did not necessarily reflect a corresponding improvement in the economy's endogenous capacity. Read full story



- Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang held a meeting with Hessen Finance Minister Alexander Lorz in Hanoi on November 25, during which she praised the German state's contribution to the Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership.



Deputy FM Hang welcomed the outcomes of Minister Lorz's meetings with leaders of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Training and the State Bank of Vietnam. Read full story



- A wide range of cultural, artistic, sports, and tourism activities were held across Vietnam on November 24 to mark Vietnam Culture Day, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors. The events highlighted the value of cultural heritage, strengthened national solidarity and reaffirmed culture’s role in sustainable local development.



In the northern coastal city of Quang Ninh, activities celebrating Vietnam Culture Day and the 2026 Great National Solidarity Culture Week brought a vibrant festive atmosphere to communities and tourism destinations. Read full story



- The 11th Asia Nuclear Business Platform, taking place in Hanoi on November 25-26, offers Vietnam an opportunity to strengthen ties with international partners, gain access to advanced technologies and experience, and promote cooperation while enhancing national capacity, laying the groundwork for safe, secure and sustainable nuclear power development.



At the forum, jointly organised by the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the Nuclear Business Platform (NBP), Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said national commitment is essential but not sufficient to ensure the successful implementation of a nuclear power programme./. Read full story