Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Vietnam treasures its relations with the Philippines and wishes to work with the country to effectively implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership framework, top leader To Lam told Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at their meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called on the Philippines to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027 and invited President Marcos Jr. to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc, An Giang province. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 19. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the US' role in APEC and called on the US to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027. He also extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Vietnam and attend the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam received Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi in Kunming city, as part of his working trip to China to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral engagements.



He wished that his Yunnan visit would lift friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan, arguing that strong locality-to-locality ties underpin strong relations between the two nations. Read full story



– General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming city, Yunnan province, China, on the afternoon of November 19.



The visit formed part of the Vietnamese leader's China trip for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week and bilateral activities. Read full story



– President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on November 19 evening, starting an official visit to Vietnam through November 21 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.



President Aliyev’s second official visit to Vietnam, following his first in 2014, aims to usher Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations into a new phase of development commensurate with their strategic partnership framework. Read full story



– The education and training sector must take the lead in preparing high-quality human resources and talented people for national development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a meeting with outstanding teachers nationwide in Hanoi on November 19.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man meet with outstanding teachers nationwide in Hanoi on November 19. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, co-chaired by PM Hung and National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man, was held to mark the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982–2026), honouring educators’ contributions to the country’s education cause. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung praised real, measurable overhaul in the emulation and reward work this year while chairing the third meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on November 19.



Emulation and commendation, he said, are feeding both directly and indirectly into socio-economic development, especially the double-digit target, as well as national defence-security, delivery of strategic resolutions of the Party, removal of bottlenecks for households and firms, institutional and administrative reforms, digital transformation and resource mobilisation. The aim is hitting 2026 targets and setting up 2027 for acceleration and breakout. Read full story./.