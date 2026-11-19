Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.

The two leaders expressed their pleasure at meeting again and spoke highly of the regular high-level exchanges and contacts between the two countries, as well as positive progress in Vietnam-US relations in recent times.

General Secretary and President Lam appreciated the US' role in APEC and called on the US to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027. He also extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Vietnam and attend the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders' Week in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province.

He affirmed that Vietnam considers the US one of its partners of strategic importance and highly values President Trump's role and contributions to bilateral relations.

He proposed that both sides continue to strengthen exchanges and coordination to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

He also called for further efforts to promote stable, balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic, trade and investment ties, while actively addressing issues of shared concern.

President Trump agreed with General Secretary and President Lam’s proposals and congratulated Vietnam on assuming the role of APEC Chair in 2027.

He spoke highly of the Vietnamese leader's activities and speeches during the APEC 2026 Economic Leaders' Week, reaffirmed the importance the US attaches to relations with Vietnam, and praised the achievements made by the two countries in recent years as well as orientations for promoting cooperation in the time ahead.

On this occasion, President Trump reiterated his invitation to General Secretary and President Lam to attend the G20 Summit in the US in December./.