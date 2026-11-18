Manila (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, together with leaders of ASEAN member states and US President Donald Trump, attended the ASEAN-US Special Summit as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines on November 17 evening.



At the summit, the leaders welcomed the continued strong and comprehensive progress in the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all areas, including politics, economy, trade and emerging priority areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, and the development of secure and reliable supply chains.



In terms of economic and trade relations, the US is currently ASEAN's second-largest trading partner in terms of both bilateral trade turnover and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. In 2025, two-way trade reached 550.5 billion USD, while total US FDI in ASEAN amounted to nearly 30 billion USD.



During the discussions, ASEAN leaders highly appreciated the role and contributions of the US and President Donald Trump personally to peace, stability and prosperity in the region. He affirmed that the US attaches importance to ASEAN's role and remains committed to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.



The leaders agreed to make greater efforts to maximise the potential for cooperation, effectively implement the ASEAN-US Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and organise practical activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN-US dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027, thereby generating new momentum and impetus for ASEAN-US relations.



Addressing the summit, PM Hung welcomed the commitments made by the US and President Trump personally toward ASEAN. To further advance the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he proposed that both sides continue to prioritise the promotion of balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic and trade relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Manila, the Philippines on November 17 evening. Photo: VNA

He also suggested making the digital economy, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity key areas of ASEAN-US cooperation, while strengthening the political foundations of the partnership and elevating cooperation for shared peace and security.



During his bilateral discussion with President Trump, PM Hung thanked the President for his attention to promoting relations between the two countries. He proposed that both sides continue constructive exchanges to expedite the conclusion of a reciprocal trade agreement.



President Trump acknowledged the proposals and instructed relevant agencies to continue studying them and holding discussions with the Vietnamese side.



On this occasion, PM Hung thanked President Trump for inviting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to attend the G20 Summit in Miami in December 2026. The Vietnamese leader also extended a cordial invitation to President Trump to visit Vietnam and attend the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders' Week.



At the summit, ASEAN and US leaders adopted a Joint Statement on 10 public-private partnership principles to combat online scams./.