Sydney (VNA) – The Australia-Vietnam Academic Symposium 2026 (AVAS 2026) was held on November 24 at Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, bringing together scientists, experts and businesses from both countries to promote research cooperation and the application of science and technology in agriculture, with a view to ensuring food security and adapting to climate change.



The event was jointly organised by the Western Australia chapter of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA-WA), the Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth and the Science and Technology Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia.



In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh stressed that the state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in August 2026 provided fresh impetus for bilateral cooperation.



During the visit, the two countries issued a joint statement on deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation and sustainable development, and adopted the 2026–2035 Agricultural Research Cooperation Strategy between Vietnam and the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).



According to the diplomat, the priority now is to translate these cooperation frameworks into practical programmes, projects and products that benefit farmers, businesses and consumers in both countries.



He noted that Vietnam and Western Australia have complementary strengths in agriculture while facing shared challenges related to climate change, food security and sustainable development. In this context, science, technology and innovation play a crucial role in finding appropriate solutions.



Highlighting the role of Vietnamese intellectuals in Australia in connecting the two countries, Anh affirmed that the Vietnamese Consulate General stands ready to support stronger links between research institutions, businesses and organisations of both countries, thereby creating new cooperation opportunities.



For Australia, Sam Oakden, Executive Director of the Western Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, said scientific research and innovation are important in addressing challenges in agricultural production and building sustainable food systems.

He noted that Australia and Vietnam share many complementary advantages, providing a favourable foundation for long-term cooperation. Initiatives such as AVAS 2026 helps connect researchers, businesses and management agencies, creating opportunities to turn scientific ideas into concrete collaborative activities.



The symposium featured four thematic sessions focusing on key areas of modern agriculture, including sustainable agriculture and climate change adaptation; plant biotechnology, genome research and synthetic biology; food science, nutrition and emerging technologies; and research commercialisation, agribusiness and industry development policies.



The event featured 12 scientific presentations and 13 invited speakers from research institutions, universities and management agencies in both countries, including Murdoch University, Curtin University, the University of Western Australia, Ho Chi Minh City Open University and the Vietnam National University of Agriculture.



Alongside the technical discussions, the symposium also showcased 15 scientific posters and hosted business networking activities, providing researchers with opportunities to present their findings and discuss with businesses the potential for technology applications, knowledge transfer and product development.



A highlight of the programme was a panel discussion on building Australia-Vietnam partnerships in agricultural innovation and food security. Experts from universities in both countries discussed ways to bring research findings from laboratories into production, promote technology transfer, train human resources and strengthen links among universities, research institutes and businesses.



According to Dr Tran Dao Anh Thien, Co-Chair for Academic Affairs of VASEA-WA, the symposium aimed to leverage the two countries’ strengths in research and technology applications to address shared challenges in agriculture, climate change and food security. He stressed that the event’s success should not be measured solely by the number of participants or scientific presentations, but more importantly by its ability to generate joint research projects, establish long-term partnerships and deliver practical applications benefiting farmers and businesses.



Established in 2023, VASEA is a network connecting Vietnamese scientists, experts and intellectuals living and working in Australia. Through AVAS 2026, VASEA-WA continues to promote links between research institutions and businesses in the two countries, contributing to stronger cooperation in science, technology and innovation in agriculture./.

VNA