Buenos Aires (VNA) – Argentina’s Radio Con Vos aired a special programme on Vietnam on November 23, featuring journalist and researcher Gastón Fiorda, one of the Argentine experts with many years of research in the country.



During the “Mundo en clave” (World in Focus) programme, Fiorda shared positive assessments of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, foreign policy and increasingly prominent position on the international stage.



In the nearly 60-minute programme, Fiorda, President of the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV), highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable transformation from a country that suffered the devastating consequences of war into a dynamic, highly open economy. He also described Vietnam as a reliable partner in international relations.



Fiorda observed that Vietnam’s image in Argentina is no longer associated solely with historical memories of its struggle for independence, but is increasingly recognised for its notable achievements in national construction and development, as well as its growing role and standing internationally. He noted that Vietnam experienced a difficult post-war reconstruction process but has achieved impressive growth through sustained efforts, bringing profound changes to social life.



Referring to the Doi Moi (Renewal) process launched in 1986, Fiorda described it as a major turning point that steered Vietnam towards a socialist-oriented market economy, gradually expanding its economic relations and integration into the world.



He said Vietnam has recorded notable achievements in economic management and development, maintaining high growth over an extended period while pursuing its long-term development goals. The country has also set a vision for 2045, aiming to become a developed, high-income nation.



According to Fiorda, one of the clearest signs of development was the improvement in living conditions and quality of life across generations. He pointed to changes in the physical stature, nutrition and living conditions of younger generations compared with their parents and grandparents, saying that socio-economic progress has been reflected directly in everyday life. He also commended Vietnam’s efforts to invest in infrastructure, boost production and strengthen industrial capacity.



On trade and international economic integration, Fiorda said Vietnam has built a highly open economy, proactively expanded ties with numerous partners and actively participated in free trade agreements. Vietnam is not only a promising market but also an important link in global supply chains, with strong development in manufacturing, processing, textiles and garments, footwear and technology. He cited the presence of many international corporations, including Samsung, as evidence of the attractiveness of Vietnam’s investment climate and manufacturing capacity.



The Argentine journalist also spoke highly of Vietnam’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional community with a large population and considerable economic potential. He said trade relations with Vietnam could provide broader access to the Southeast Asian market. From Argentina’s perspective, he noted that the two countries still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in agriculture, food and trade. He expressed a hope that Argentina will pay greater attention to Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region while promoting bilateral and inter-regional economic and trade cooperation mechanisms.



Assessing Vietnam’s foreign policy, Fiorda underscored the consistency of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.



Fiorda also mentioned the development of relations between Vietnam and the US following the normalisation of diplomatic ties, describing this as evidence of efforts to leave the past behind, look towards the future and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted that Vietnam has now established cooperative relations with numerous countries, not only in the region but also with partners in Europe, the Americas and major economic centres around the world.



One point Fiorda particularly emphasised was Vietnam’s credibility and its reputation in partner relations. He observed that Vietnam has taken a firm approach to negotiations, defending its core interests and values while seriously fulfilling the commitments it has signed. From his perspective as a Vietnam researcher, the S-shaped country is increasingly becoming a trusted partner with an important role in international cooperation and trade networks.



Towards the end of the programme, when asked about Vietnam’s challenges and development orientations in the coming period, Fiorda mentioned the goals and tasks set following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He highlighted the need to continue renewing governance methods, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the state apparatus and focus resources on strategic sectors. He also mentioned emerging technology fields such as artificial intelligence, information technology and communications, which he said will be important for boosting productivity, generating new growth drivers and developing a highly skilled workforce.



The discussion concluded with Fiorda reaffirming Vietnam’s appeal to the international community. He said that a full understanding of the country requires a broader perspective that goes beyond perceptions associated with its wartime past and paid greater attention to a dynamic Vietnam undergoing rapid development and proactively integrating into the world. He also stressed that Argentina should step up its efforts to learn about Vietnam and strengthen ties with the country, which offers considerable potential for cooperation amid profound changes in the global economy and trade./.