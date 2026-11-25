Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 25 asked Hanoi to place people’s quality of life at the centre of development, ensure more efficient use of public resources and strengthen its role in driving regional and national growth.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (C) meets with voters from 10 wards in Hanoi on November 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks at a meeting with voters from 10 wards in the capital city, following the second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA). Read full story



- The 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit are scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 28, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



As Chair of the CLMV cooperation mechanism in 2026, Vietnam will host the 12th CLMV Summit. It will also coordinate with Myanmar, which holds the ACMECS chairmanship, to organise the 11th ACMECS Summit. Read full story



- Vietnam stands ready to work with other United Nations (UN) member states and partners to push the responsible use of emerging technologies and bolster international cooperation, contributing to conflict prevention and sustainable peace, said Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hai Luu.



Luu made the statement during a high-level UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate in New York on November 24 (local time). The event was chaired by President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, which holds the UNSC presidency in November 2026. Read full story



- A Vietnamese delegation led by Standing Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has held a series of meetings with UK government agencies and education organisations on November 23-24 to promote bilateral cooperation, focusing on making English a second language in Vietnamese schools.



At a meeting with Baroness Smith of Malvern, Minister of State (Minister for Skills) at the Department for Education, the two sides exchanged experience in general education reform, digital transformation, teacher development policies and efforts to make English a second language in schools. The meeting aimed to translate into practical cooperation the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in Hanoi in October 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam, as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026, coordinated discussions on key issues at the fifth CPTPP Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM5) in Hanoi on November 24, focusing on the agreement upgrade, cooperation activities and implementation capacity enhancement.

An overview of the fifth CPTPP Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM5) in Hanoi on November 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The event brought together senior officials of CPTPP members, with discussions covering the establishment of a CPTPP Support Unit, a review of the implementation of obligations during transition periods, and the accession of new economies. Officials also exchanged views on trade and investment dialogues between the CPTPP and the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Read full story



- Hanoi has proposed three key pillars of cooperation with the Duma of Russia's Moscow city, focusing on experience sharing, urban development, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, while seeking to strengthen connectivity among BRICS cities.



The proposals were put forward by Phung Thi Hong Ha, Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council, at the International Municipal Forum 2026 held in Moscow on November 23–24 under the theme “Sustainable Urban Transformation: Responding to Global Challenges”. She led a Hanoi delegation to attend key activities of the forum. Read full story



- Vietnam ranked eighth worldwide for mobile internet speed in Ookla’s September 2026 Speedtest Global Index, with a median download rate of 230.31 Mbps, ahead of the US at 190.59 Mbps and China at 170.11 Mbps.

A 5G base station of VinaPhone (Illustrative photo: VNA)

In fixed broadband, Vietnam placed 10th at 297.64 Mbps, trailing Thailand at 303.68 Mbps and Israel at 301.72 Mbps but beating the Republic of Korea at 253.97 Mbps. Singapore topped the fixed rankings at 476.02 Mbps./. Read full story