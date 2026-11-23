Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a conference on November 23 to announce the master plan for Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2050 period, with a 100-year vision.



Addressing the conference, NA President Man commended the city, ministries and central agencies, experts and scientists for their concerted efforts in developing the plan.



He said that the plan sets out the goal of making the city, by 2030, a modern service and industrial urban centre, a leader in the digital economy and digital society, and a national hub for the economy, finance, trade, culture, education, science and technology.



It also aims for deeper international integration and a prominent position in Southeast Asia. By 2050, the city is expected to become an attractive and sustainable global city on a par with major cities worldwide.



Stressing that implementation will be decisive in turning the plan into reality, the NA President urged the municipal Party organisation and authorities, together with relevant agencies, to disseminate its key contents to all levels and sectors, the business community and residents, ensuring a high degree of consensus in awareness and action. He also called for stronger oversight by the NA deputy delegation, the municipal People’s Council and the public, as well as maximum mobilisation of resources for investment and development.



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and delegates visit an exhibition on the master plan for Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2050 period, with a 100-year vision (Photo: VNA)

The city should urgently review, revise and formulate new zoning, detailed and sectoral plans to ensure consistency and coordination with the municipal master plan and the master plan for the southeastern region, he said.



He called on the city to creatively and resolutely implement Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City, together with the legal framework, particularly the newly enacted Law on Urban Development, to make breakthroughs in mobilising resources. Priorities should include transit-oriented development, attracting strategic investors, developing the Vietnam International Financial Centre, Can Gio International Transshipment Port and high-tech and innovation parks, as well as building new urban areas and providing residents with bright, green, clean and beautiful housing.



To address infrastructure bottlenecks, he urged the city to prioritise investment in transport infrastructure connecting the region, while developing fundamental solutions to cope with climate change, flooding and environmental pollution. Green and circular economic models should also be promoted to ensure that economic growth goes hand in hand with social progress, equity and improved quality of life.



The NA leader asked for more effective state management and higher-quality human resources, alongside accelerated administrative reform, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence. He stressed the need to build a streamlined, modern, incorruptible and action-oriented urban administration that serves residents and businesses, while focusing on training, attracting and making effective use of talent. The city should also develop a contingent of officials willing to think boldly, act decisively and take responsibility before the Party, State and people.



He further urged the city to build a united, clean and strong Party organisation with a high sense of responsibility, and take firm actions against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, particularly in land management, investment, bidding, procurement and the management of public assets.



He affirmed that the NA will continue to listen to the city’s proposals, promptly improve institutions and legislation, and strengthen oversight of implementation, creating the most open and favourable legal framework for Ho Chi Minh City to make major development breakthroughs./.